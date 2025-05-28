"Main selector nahi hoon" - Gautam Gambhir's stunning response to reporter on Indian batter's snub for ENG vs IND 2025 Test series [Watch]

Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir gave a stunning response to a reporter about Shreyas Iyer's non-selection for the tour of England next month. With the reporter asking why Iyer was not selected in the Test squad, the former Indian opener bluntly replied that he is not the selector.

Iyer, 30, has become a regular member of the ODI team but has not played Test cricket since February 2024. The right-handed batter struggled in the first two Tests of the five-match series against England, prompting the selectors to drop him for the remaining matches. However, he performed well during the Ranji Trophy, aggregating 480 runs in six games at 68.57.

Speaking on the Goswami Ganesh Dutt Memorial Cricket Tournament, a reporter asked about Iyer's snub from the England tour, and the 43-year-old replied:

"Main selector nahin hoon." (I'm not the selector).

With Rohit Sharma retiring from Tests, Shubman Gill has been appointed as captain ahead of the England tour. He is likely to bat at number four due to Virat Kohli also bidding adieu to the format. The series also marked a recall for Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur, while the inclusion of uncapped players in B Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, and Arshdeep Singh.

Gautam Gambhir worked alongside Shreyas Iyer in IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Gambhir and Iyer had worked together for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024. With Gambhir serving as the franchise's mentor and the 30-year-old captaining the side, Kolkata lifted their third IPL trophy. Surprisingly, Iyer was not retained by the franchise, while Gambhir parted ways with the franchise after succeeding Rahul Dravid as India's head coach.

However, Iyer could win yet another trophy as captain this year with the Punjab Kings, who have made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Punjab Kings will compete against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 on May 29, Thursday, in Mullanpur.

