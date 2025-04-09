"Make everyone cheer up in my absence" - SRK's heartfelt request to KKR batter after narrow loss to LSG in IPL 2025 match

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan sent a message to his crestfallen team via CEO Venky Mysore after a heartbreaking defeat to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025 on Tuesday. The Bollywood superstar urged Rinku Singh to keep the team spirit high in his absence as the franchise shared a video on social media.
The Knight Riders were on their way to scaling one of the highest run-chases in IPL history as they looked on track to gunning down 239 set by the Super Giants at Eden Gardens. However, they lost steam in the death overs and eventually fell short by four runs.
With Ajinkya Rahane and company looking down and out after the defeat, Mysore read the message from his phone from Shah Rukh, who lauded the team's effort on the day. He observed that the defending champions were barely one hit away from winning the game.
"So I've got a message to read out. This is from the boss man. He says it's a sad loss because we were so close. But so many good things to take away from the match. For one thing, we can fight and put up a big score. Big shoutout to all the batters who gave their best. Sometimes our best is not good enough. I think this was one of those days. All I can say is just leave the defeat behind and just take the lesson that we were only one ball, one hit away. We should not give up till the end," Mysore said.
The 59-year-old wrote in his message that the players can still hold their heads high and expects this result to bring them closer.
"So let's move on and take this experience and know. This was in our hand. This was ours to lose or win. Today, we may have faltered but we just need to hold our head up now and face up to the next match. Very good going. All the best for the next one. Not talking about the Cricket part and performance because a loss like this is to be absorbed and learnt from introspection for the team. So, go on and have an easy night and get over this one. Seeing it maturely, I feel a bit of heartbreak brings the team closer. Bless you all and thank you for a good game of cricket, KKR. Rinku, make everyone cheer up in my absence. Love you all," he added.
KKR copped backlash for not sending in Rinku early as they promoted the likes of Ramandeep Singh and Angkrish Raghuvanshi both of who fell cheaply. Rinku, meanwhile, stayed unbeaten on 38 off 15 balls with six fours and two maximums.
"The intent and how everyone played was amazing" - KKR skipper
KKR captain Rahane, who made 61, suggested that he wasn't too fussed with the defeat as the margin was not big and was in awe of how good the pitch was to bat on.
Rahane said at the post-game presentation:
"A really tight one. As I said at the toss, the wicket would remain very good. No complaints, in the end we fought hard but just four runs short. See when you're chasing 230-plus you are bound to lose wickets, that's completely normal. The intent and how everyone played was amazing. If batters took a little bit of time, it was a great wicket to bat on."
KKR will next lock horns against the Chennai Super Kings on Friday, April 11, in an away fixture.
