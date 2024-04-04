"Malik highest tudwa hi rahe ho toh, ek 49 tutne ki bhi script likh hi dete.."- Top 10 funny memes after KKR's thumping win vs DC in IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered a clinical 106-run victory against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 16th match of IPL 2024 on Wednesday (April 3). The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam hosted the match. With their third consecutive win, the Knight Riders climbed up to the top position in the points table.

After opting to bat first, KKR notched up a gigantic total of 272/7 in 20 overs. Sunil Narine (85) led the way for them with a blistering knock in the top order. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (54), Andre Russell (41), and Rinku Singh (26) chipped in with vital knocks to power their side to the second-highest total in IPL history. Anrich Nortje picked up three wickets for DC but conceded 59 runs in his four-over spell.

DC couldn't compete much in the steep chase as they bundled out for 166 in 17.2 overs. Their top-order failed miserably, collapsing to 33/4 in 4.3 overs, which made the rest of the innings a formality. Rishabh Pant (55) and Tristan Stubbs (54) hit aggressive half-centuries, but their knocks only reduced the deficit of the defeat.

Fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided match between KKR and DC in IPL 2024 on Wednesday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"I think we were just all over the place"- DC captain Rishabh Pant after loss against KKR in IPL 2024

At the post-match presentation, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant reflected on the loss and said:

"I think we were just all over the place. We could have done better but sometimes things don't turn up right on the day and it was one of those days. See as a batting unit we talked about going hard.

"As a team we wouldn't like to lose without trying to go after the target. It was quite loud here but couldn't see the timer on the screen. There was some problem on the screen. You have to go wit the flow as you can't control the uncontrollable. The thought process was to not given the ball early to the spinners.

Pant also talk about his individual game after his comeback in this tournament, saying:

"It's time for reflecting as an individual point of view and hopefully we can reflect better and come back stronger. My body is working well but cricket has it's up and down. You can have a good day and a bad day and it's important to control your emotions as a captain."

GT will lock horns with PBKS in the next match of IPL 2024 on Thursday (April 4) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.