Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi engaged in banter with his teammate Philip Salt following his maiden half-century against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The match took place in Vizag on Wednesday (April 3).

That came as Raghuvanshi slammed 54 runs off just 27 balls at a strike rate of 200, including three sixes and five boundaries. The 18-year-old also shared a 104-run partnership with Sunil Narine for the second wicket. He was eventually dismissed by Anrich Nortje, and caught by Ishant Sharma.

Following the victory, Salt shared an Instagram story dedicated to Raghuvanshi for his heroics in the match. Reacting to the post, the latter engaged in a banter with Manchester City fan Salt. He wrote:

“Manc is red saltyyy."

KKR's Angkrish Raghuvansi slammed fifty on his debut IPL debut vs DC on Wednesday.

Interestingly, Manchester City and Delhi Capitals jerseys are sky blue. Salt used to play for DC, who didn't retain him after last season. Thus, Raghuvanshi could be pointing out that he took Salt's revenge with his performance as KKR won the game by a mammoth 106 runs. In the game, Salt managed 18 off 12 deliveries, including four boundaries.

Raghuvanshi, who was bought by KKR for INR 20 lakh, was India's leading run-scorer in the U19 World Cup in 2022, scoring 278 runs in six games.

What happened in DC vs KKR IPL 2024 game?

Batting first, KKR put up 272/7 to register the second-highest score in the IPL. Sunil Narine top scored, with 85 off 39 in an innings laced with seven sixes and as many boundaries.

Meanwhile, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, and Rinku Singh chipped in with 54 (27), 41 (19), and 26 (8), respectively.

Anrich Nortje starred with the ball for DC, returning with figures of 3/59, while Ishant Sharma bagged two wickets.

In response, the Capitals were bundled out for 166 in 17.2 overs. Half-centurions Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs were the only positives.

Pant scored 55 off 25, including five sixes and four boundaries. Meanwhile, Stubbs hit 54 off 32, with the help of four maximums and as many boundaries. The duo together put on a 93-run stand to rescue Delhi from 33/4.

Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy bagged three wickets apiece for KKR, while Mitchell Starc took two wickets.