"Many moods of Sunil Narine" - Top 10 funny memes after first innings of KKR vs RR IPL clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) notched up a daunting total of 223/6 in the first innings of the 31st match of IPL 2024 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday (April 16) at Eden Gardens.

RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest earlier in the evening. The hero from the last match, Phil Salt failed this time around, departing after a sedate knock of 10 (13) in the fourth over.

Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (30) scored briskly and ensured that KKR ended the powerplay strongly with 56/1 on the board.

Narine continued in the same flow after the powerplay and smashed the bowlers all around the park en route to his maiden IPL century. He eventually got out in the 18th over after scoring 109 (56), which put KKR on course for a huge total. Rinku Singh then provided the finishing touches with a cameo of 22* (9) to take Knight Riders to 223.

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of the 31st match of IPL 2024 between KKR and RR on Tuesday night. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"He gave me the confidence" - KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine credits mentor Gautam Gambhir for success as opener in IPL 2024

At the mid-innings break, Kolkata Knight Riders opener Sunil Narine reflected on his magnificent century and stated that mentor Gautam Gambhir gave him the confidence that helped him excel in the role. He said:

"Had not opened a lot before this tournament. With GG (Gautam Gambhir) coming back, he gave me the confidence and the assurance that I will open, and get the team off to good starts.

"My job is to just go there and give a good start, whatever the situation is. We have an understanding about it, it is not going to be easy. We have to make use of the powerplay and get early wickets."

On his chances of playing in the upcoming T20 World Cup, Narine added:

"It is what it is, but we have to see what the future holds."

Do you think West Indies should select Sunil Narine for the 2024 T20 World Cup considering his current form? Let us know in the comments section below.

