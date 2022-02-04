"So much to learn from how he played the game" - Marnus Labuschagne on Sachin Tendulkar

Australian batting stalwart Marnus Labuschagne expressed how there's so much to learn from the way Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar played the game.

During a Q&A session today on Twitter, a user asked Labuschagne his opinion on Tendulkar. Labuschagne replied that he still watches old footage of Tendulkar's batting today.

Labuschagne further expressed that Tendulkar's batting technique was unbelievable and there was so much to learn.

"still love watching old footage of @sachin_rt bat now. unbelievable technique, so much to learn from how he played the game", tweeted Labuschagne.

Take a look at Labuschagne's tweet below:

Marnus Labuschagne set to tour Pakistan with the Australian team

Australia are scheduled to tour Pakistan for three Tests, three ODIs and a solitary T20I in March. The series marks the first time Australia would have toured Pakistan in 24 years, with their last tour dating back to 1998.

Marnus Labuschagne is currently the world's top-ranked batter in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings. With 935 rating points, Labuschagne is behind England captain Joe Root, who is placed second.

Labuschagne recently responded to a user asking him if he was preparing for the Pakistan tour. He mentioned in the affirmative and said that he was very excited for the same.

Incidentally, Labuschagne's Test debut came against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in 2018. He scored 0 and 13 in the game apart from picking up a wicket in each innings.

Australia currently sit in second position in the World Test Championship table with 86.66 percentage points.

Labuschagne has also registered for the IPL 2022 Auction to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Labuschagne has priced himself in the INR 1 crore bracket and is among 590 players set to go under the hammer.

