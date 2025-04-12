Marcus Stoinis clobbers Mohammad Shami for four consecutive sixes in 20th over in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Punjab Kings' all-rounder Marcus Stoinis turned on Hulk mode in the final over of the IPL 2025 game against the SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The right-handed batter hammered four consecutive sixes against Mohammed Shami to finish off the innings in style, setting the hosts a target of 246 for victory.

Shami, who had already leaked 48 runs in his first three overs, was handed the ball by Pat Cummins to bowl the 20th. While the 34-year-old conceded only a single off the first delivery, Stoinis took a brace to retain strike off the second. The first six went wide of long-on, followed by sending a low full-toss to the mid-wicket region for another maximum. The seam-bowling all-rounder tonked another for a 96m six over deep mid-wicket, followed by a fourth towards deep square leg.

Watch the four explosive sixes from Stoinis:

The 35-year-old remained unbeaten on 34 off 11 deliveries with four sixes to his name.

Punjab Kings opted to bat first earlier after winning the toss. On an excellent batting wicket, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh raced off the blocks to stitch a 66-run opening stand before the former departed for 36. Shreyas Iyer unleashed his own carnage, hammering 82 off only 36 deliveries, and it was followed by Stoinis' final flourish.

Marcus Stoinis' carnage meant Mohammed Shami registers unwanted record

Mohammed Shami's figures took a massive beating after the Australian all-rounder blasted four consecutive sixes. The Bengal pacer finished with 4-0-75-0, the most expensive bowling figures in IPL history by an Indian, surpassing Mohit Sharma, who had given away 73 in his four overs while plying his trade for the Gujarat Titans.

Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab Kings with figures of 4-0-42-4, while Eshan Malinga claimed two wickets on his IPL debut. While SunRisers openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have given their side start they need, the Orange Army faces a tall task to chase down the target.

