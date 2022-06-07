"The big reason I wanted to sign for Lucknow was to help build something from scratch" - Marcus Stoinis

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has offered his thoughts on why he joined the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2022. The seam-bowling all-rounder said that late compatriot Shane Warne leaving his mark at the Rajasthan Royals inspired him to want to build something from scratch.

Stoinis was one of three cricketers alongside KL Rahul and Ravi Bishnoi picked up by the Super Giants before this year's mega auction. However, the 32-year-old couldn't perform according to expectations, managing 156 runs in 11 matches with a strike rate of 147.17.

The Super Giants' inaugural campaign ended in the playoffs as they lost to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Stoinis said he remains excited for the next two years. The Australian wants to impress in the World Cups and do something big with the Super Giants for the long term. He said:

"For cricket, the things that are exciting me the most are the World Cups coming up. And the IPL with this new franchise. The big reason I wanted to sign for Lucknow was to help build something from scratch. Have a blank canvas to work with, in the company of someone like KL Rahul and Sanjeev to build something that you can look back on in 10-15 years."

He also aims to build a legacy similar to Warne's and highlighted how he wishes to move forward in his personal life. Stoinis added:

"No one else gets this opportunity to start at a new franchise apart from - I think back to Warnie and how he started with Rajasthan and what he did there, and how he's still an integral part of that team and how he helped build that culture. And on a family front, I am looking forward to the next phase of my life, whether it's setting up myself and my family, getting married."

The 32-year-old was then asked whether he considers himself approchable. He revealed that his early years in the IPL went into building relationships, including with Shreyas Iyer. Stoinis feels that now, as a veteran, those bonds have helped, saying:

"I think so. I've probably noticed it more in the last couple of years, especially with the IPL. And it's probably because I've not changed too much. When I first went to the IPL, 6-7 years ago, I was pretty much this young kid who was happy to be there, happy to do whatever was needed, almost on training camp every year because I wasn't playing that much cricket."

He elaborated:

"And a lot of the guys I was playing with there, whether it was Shreyas Iyer, who ended up being my captain later down the track at Delhi, I built those relationships with them since we were young - since he was probably 18 and I was 22. I definitely have noticed as I've gone back, now that I'm a bit older and playing a different role in the IPL, those relationships have helped."

The all-rounder plied his trade for the Delhi Capitals in 2020 and 2021 and had his best year in the 13th season. He scored 352 runs in 17 matches at 25.14, maintaining a strike rate of 148.52. Stoinis also snared 13 scalps at 21.77.

"I couldn't really be asking for anything more from my cricket career for sure" - Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis. (Image Credits: Getty)

Stoinis has reflected on his career so far and admitted he didn't think it would pan out so magnificently. He stated that his focus is on the World Cups and making his impact in the IPL, adding:

"Yeah I think so. I think if you asked me when I was a kid that this is how my life was going to turn out and I'd be playing for Australia and playing around the IPL and doing all these things then I'd be absolutely over the moon. I think at times I didn't know what I was signing up for. So, that's definitely had its own challenges."

He added:

"But yeah, I am excited about the next couple of years and what that means with Australian cricket, World Cups coming up and part of a brand new franchise in the IPL and building something with some really good people there. I couldn't really be asking for anything more from my cricket career for sure."

The veteran will next feature in the T20 series against Sri Lanka, starting on June 7 in Colombo.

