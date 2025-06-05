Mayank Agarwal's heartwarming gesture for Shreyas Iyer after RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final goes viral [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Mayank Agarwal made a heartwarming gesture for Shreyas Iyer after the IPL 2025 final. RCB beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to win their maiden title.
A video of Mayank Agarwal's gesture towards PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer has gone viral. After the final, Mayank could be seen going to Shreyas to have a conversation with him on the field.
After the brief chat, the RCB batter shook hands with the PBKS skipper. However, as a sign of respect, Mayank removed his cap from his head before shaking hands with Shreyas. Shreyas can also be seen patting Mayank on his shoulder during the handshake.
Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) here:
The tweet has garnered over 652k views so far with over 17,000 likes and 650 reposts as well.
Mayank Agarwal plays vital role after coming in as replacement for RCB
Notably, Mayank Agarwal was called in as a replacement for Devdutt Padikkal, who was ruled out due to injury after playing ten matches in the season. Padikkal had scored 247 runs at an average of 27.44 and a strike-rate of 150.60 with two half-centuries before he was ruled out.
Coming in as his replacement, Mayank played four matches and scored 95 runs at an average of 31.66 and a strike-rate of 148.43. While the runs may not seem to be many, the experienced batter played a vital role in the middle order.
In a must-win final league game for RCB against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to secure a top-two finish while chasing a mammoth total of 227, the right-hander played an important knock.
In the match-winning partnership with Jitesh Sharma, Mayank Agarwal remained unbeaten on 41 off just 23 balls at a strike-rate of 178.26, not only providing support but also keeping the scoreboard moving from the other end.
In the first qualifier against PBKS, he scored a crucial 13-ball 19 while in the final as well, Mayank made a vital contribution with his 18-ball 24 where he struck two fours and a six.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS