Mayank Agarwal trolls Axar Patel, urges fans not to bowl left-arm spin

Mayank Agarwal pulled Axar Patel's leg during a recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. The Indian opener urged fans not to bowl left-arm spin because they would receive stiff competition from Patel.

The BCCI have named Mayank Agarwal in India's squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

Before their departure to the Rainbow Nation, the entire Indian squad is currently undergoing quarantine, and to kill time during his quarantine, Mayank decided to interact with his fans on Instagram.

Axar Patel seemingly tried to disguise himself as a fan and asked Mayank Agarwal:

"Mayank sir big fan aap apne fans ke liye kya kehna chahoge." (Mayank Sir, Big Fan. What message would you like to give your fans)

Mayank Agarwal gave a hilarious reply to him and wrote:

"Keep supporting and believing. Bas left arm spin mat daalo, bahut stiff competition hai." (Keep supporting and believing. Don't bowl left-arm spin because the competition is cut-throat)

Axar Patel reposted Mayank Agarwal's response and said:

"Oye hoye hoye hoye what a player."

Mayank Agarwal and Axar Patel were retained by their respective teams ahead of IPL 2022 Auction

Mayank Agarwal and Axar Patel are two of the top cricketers in India. Both have impressed fans with their performances in Test cricket and the IPL.

Courtesy of their good outings in the IPL, their respective franchises have retained the duo ahead of the mega auction.

Axar Patel will continue playing for the Delhi Capitals, while Mayank Agarwal will don the Punjab Kings jersey in IPL 2022.

It will be interesting to see which players join Mayank Agarwal and Axar Patel in their respective squads. The IPL 2022 Auction is expected to take place next month.

Meanwhile, Mayank will soon leave for South Africa, while Axar will miss the tour because of an injury.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar