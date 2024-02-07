"Mere pati ke baare mei galat bolra tha"- Top 10 funny memes after Ritika Sajdeh commented on Mark Boucher's views on MI sacking captain Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians (MI) trended on social media yet again on Tuesday (February 6) after Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, commented on a post in which Mark Boucher talked about the captaincy change of the franchise.

MI management shocked the world a couple of months ago by announcing their decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain. Hardik was brought into the side as part of an all-money trade in November last year from Gujarat Titans (GT).

The leadership change decision has received polarizing reactions from fans of the MI franchise, as the team enjoyed immense success under Rohit's captaincy. The fans have been expressing their displeasure through various platforms ever since the announcement.

Speaking on the Smash Sports podcast, Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher recently tried to explain their thought process behind the tough decision. He opined that Indian fans are emotional and urged them to understand that the transition was necessary. Boucher said:

“I think it was purely a cricketing decision," Boucher said. "We saw the window period to get Hardik back as a player. For me, it’s a transition phase. A lot of people don’t understand in India, people get quite emotional But you know you take the emotions away from it."

Boucher added:

"I think it’s just more of a cricketing decision that was made and I do think it is going to bring the best out of Rohit as a person as a player. Just let him go out and enjoy and score some good runs."

In the comments section of a clip posted by Smash Sports, Ritika Sajdeh wrote:

"So many things wrong with this."

Fans took note of the comments of Boucher and the reaction of Ritika Sajdeh and used the situation to compile some hilarious memes on the whole matter. One post read:

"Mere pati ke baare mein galat bolra tha, diya ek comment kya galat kiyaa.."

Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mumbai Indians (MI) final squad for IPL 2024

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee (₹5 crore), Dilshan Madhushanka (₹4.6 crore), Naman Dhir (₹ 20 lakh), Anshul Kambhoj (₹20 lakh), Nuwan Thushara (₹ 4.8 crore), Shreyas Gopal (₹ 20 lakh), Mohammad Nabi (₹ 1.5 crore), Shivalik Sharma (₹20 lakh)

Do you think MI has the chance to win IPL 2024 with this squad under the leadership of Hardik Pandya? Let us know your views in the comments section.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App