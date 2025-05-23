MI's latecomers pose in funky 'Superman' outfit at airport ahead of IPL 2025 clash against PBKS [In Picture]

Mumbai Indians (MI) made their latecomers pose in a funky 'Superman' outfit at the airport ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The two teams meet each other on Monday, May 26, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Ahead of the clash, Mumbai left for Jaipur after playing their previous game in Mumbai. The team made latecomers at the airport wear a funky 'Superman' outfit before leaving. Among the many players to don the same were skipper Hardik Pandya himself, Naman Dhir, Arjun Tendulkar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, and Trent Boult.
The MI stars, or 'latecomers' in this scenario, were seen posing happily in the customized superman outfit in colors blue and gold. The franchise put up a post on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption -
"𝗕𝗛𝗔𝗜𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗔 𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗢𝗣, bas thoda late 😂😎 #MumbaiIndians #PlayLikeMumbai."
MI become fourth team to qualify for playoffs with win over DC
Mumbai played Delhi in their previous game at the Wankhede Stadium. The equation for Mumbai was simple - a win would take them through to the playoffs, and they managed to do just that.
With a thumping 59-run win over Delhi at home, Mumbai became the fourth and final team to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs, joining Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Punjab Kings (PBKS).
Batitng first, Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 73 off 43 balls, hitting seven boundaries and four sixes at a strike-rate of 169.77 as they posted a formidable total of 180/5 on the board.
Their bowlers then came to the party, leaving Delhi nowhere close in the chase. The DC batters were left clueless as they were skittled out for just 121 runs in 18.2 overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner led the charge with three wickets apiece.
Mumbai now have eight wins and 16 points from 13 matches. They will face PBKS in their final league-stage game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The team will be eager to win this match and carry momentum heading into the playoffs.
