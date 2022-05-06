×
MI vs GT memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Balakrishna
Balakrishna
Modified May 06, 2022 11:51 PM IST
The Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 51st match of IPL 2022 on Friday (May 6). It was the second straight win for the five-time IPL champions after they began their campaign with eight losses on the trot.

After being put in to bat first, the Mumbai Indians raced off to 74 in 7.3 overs before Rashid Khan trapped Rohit Sharma (43) LBW in front of the wickets. The MI skipper looked in sublime touch during his stay at the crease and played the role of aggressor in the powerplay.

Ishan Kishan (45) began slowly but made up for it with a flurry of big hits. Alzarri Joseph cut his stay short by sending him to the pavilion in the 12th over. The Gujarat Titans' bowlers strangled the run flow after that with some tight bowling. Suryakumar Yadav (13), Tilak Varma (21), and Kieron Pollard (4 in 14 balls) departed without any significant contributions in the period.

Tim David (44 in 21 balls) then provided the much-needed finishing touches to the innings and helped MI reach 177/6 after 20 overs. Rashid Khan (2/24) was the stand-out bowler for GT on the day.

In the chase of 178, Wriddhiman Saha (55) and Shubman Gill (52) gave the Titans the perfect launchpad with their 106-run opening partnership in 12.1 overs. While Saha began attacking from the get-go, Shubman Gill took his time before he started to play an aggressive brand of cricket. Murugan Ashwin (2/29) dismissed the duo in the 13th over to give MI a sigh of relief.

The Rohit Sharma-led side then got back into the game with a couple of quiet overs. GT needed 40 runs off the last four overs, with Hardik Pandya and David Miller at the crease.

MI bowled a couple of quiet overs, which meant GT needed 40 runs off the last four overs. Pandya got run out in the 18th over, which meant the onus was on Rahul Tewatia and Miller to finish things off.

MI pacer Daniel Sams then did the unthinkable by successfully defending nine runs in the final over to help his side win their second match in a row. The Australian bowled phenomenally under pressure and gave away only three runs in the 20th over.

Click here to view the IPL winners list.

MI vs GT IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the contest between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. They expressed the same through some amusing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to Friday's MI vs GT game:

This is how MI won the game 😄 #GTvMI #IPL2022 https://t.co/Cxrs4OyBKM
1. MI in 39 overs of the match2. MI in the last over today https://t.co/rfN7IMsHCk
What Saha saw when he hit that six!! #GTvsMI https://t.co/wjUyerovRC
Tim David to Mahela #GTvMI https://t.co/nRQBHB0vE7
No.6 for @mipaltan Then : Pandya Now : Tim David 🔥#GTvMI https://t.co/HK8mG1dNAD
MI fans watching Hardik lead GT against them tonight 😅 #GTvMI #IPL2022 https://t.co/BfYE9Rfuld
When you win 2 back to back matches and still stay at the bottom of the table https://t.co/v00EMjyiqP
Cameraman today :#MIvsGT https://t.co/awR6vUSFnK
After 8 Mi loses, Arjun Tendulkar be like: https://t.co/zBngFks4Ii
Never Ever Mess With Rohit Sharma 😎 #MIvGT https://t.co/kX1F7vVvgf
GT fans be like https://t.co/2LeY2uFC9p

