MI vs KKR, IPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) are up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 51 of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Friday, May 3. MI are down at ninth position in the points table, with only six points from 10 games, while KKR are well placed in second place, with 12 points from nine matches.

Mumbai Indians have lost their last three IPL 2024 matches. They went down to Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets and Delhi Capitals by 10 runs before succumbing to a four-wicket defeat against Lucknow Super Giants. Batting first against Lucknow, MI were held 144-7, which LSG chased down in 19.2 overs.

Kolkata, meanwhile, came up with an impressive effort to defeat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in their previous match. Bowling first, KKR held DC to 153-9 as Varun Chakravarthy shone with 3-16. Phil Salt then smashed 68 off 33 as KKR got home in 16.3 overs.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

Today's MI vs KKR toss result

MI have won the toss and have opted to field first. Captian Hardik Pandya said:

"Looks like a good track. It's a fresh wicket, so bowling first might be helpful.”

Expand Tweet

For Mumbai, Naman Dhir comes in place of Mohammad Nabi. Shreyas Iyer said that, batting first, KKR are going in with the same team.

MI vs KKR - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Naman Dhir, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

Mumbai subs: Rohit Sharma, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Kolkata subs: Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, KS Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya

Today's MI vs KKR pitch report

According to Michael Clarke, the surface is such that there might be two different games from two different ends. One side is a lot drier than expected.

There are plenty of runs to be had, but the captains will utilize spin, he explained. On the other side, the grass covering is a lot more even. The fast bowlers might get a little bit more pace off the wicket from this end, Clarke concluded.

Today's MI vs KKR match players list

Mumbai Indians squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Luke Wood, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Shivalik Sharma, Shreyas Gopal, Harvik Desai, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka

Expand Tweet

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harshit Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nitish Rana, Dushmantha Chameera, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, KS Bharat

MI vs KKR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Tapan Sharma

TV umpire: Michael Gough

Match Referee: Pankaj Dharman

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback