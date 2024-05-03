MI vs KKR, IPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) are up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 51 of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Friday, May 3. MI are down at ninth position in the points table, with only six points from 10 games, while KKR are well placed in second place, with 12 points from nine matches.
Mumbai Indians have lost their last three IPL 2024 matches. They went down to Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets and Delhi Capitals by 10 runs before succumbing to a four-wicket defeat against Lucknow Super Giants. Batting first against Lucknow, MI were held 144-7, which LSG chased down in 19.2 overs.
Kolkata, meanwhile, came up with an impressive effort to defeat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in their previous match. Bowling first, KKR held DC to 153-9 as Varun Chakravarthy shone with 3-16. Phil Salt then smashed 68 off 33 as KKR got home in 16.3 overs.
Today's MI vs KKR toss result
MI have won the toss and have opted to field first. Captian Hardik Pandya said:
"Looks like a good track. It's a fresh wicket, so bowling first might be helpful.”
For Mumbai, Naman Dhir comes in place of Mohammad Nabi. Shreyas Iyer said that, batting first, KKR are going in with the same team.
MI vs KKR - Today's match playing XIs
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Naman Dhir, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara
Mumbai subs: Rohit Sharma, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd
Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy
Kolkata subs: Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, KS Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya
Today's MI vs KKR pitch report
According to Michael Clarke, the surface is such that there might be two different games from two different ends. One side is a lot drier than expected.
There are plenty of runs to be had, but the captains will utilize spin, he explained. On the other side, the grass covering is a lot more even. The fast bowlers might get a little bit more pace off the wicket from this end, Clarke concluded.
Today's MI vs KKR match players list
Mumbai Indians squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Luke Wood, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Shivalik Sharma, Shreyas Gopal, Harvik Desai, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka
Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harshit Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nitish Rana, Dushmantha Chameera, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, KS Bharat
MI vs KKR - Today's match umpires
On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Tapan Sharma
TV umpire: Michael Gough
Match Referee: Pankaj Dharman
