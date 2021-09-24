MI vs KKR memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny IPL memes from today's match

Kolkata Knight Riders snapped their losing streak against Mumbai Indians in the IPL with a fantastic performance at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. KKR skipper Eoin Morgan called the coin toss right and invited the two-time defending champions to bat first.

Mumbai Indians got off to a decent start with Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma adding 78 runs for the first wicket. However, after Rohit's departure, the Mumbai-based franchise could not build a big partnership. Quinton completed his half-century but lost his wicket soon after crossing the 50-run mark.

The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya failed to make an impact as well. Kieron Pollard's 15-ball 21 helped MI inch closer to the 150-run mark. Eventually, MI set a 156-run target for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chasing 156 to win, KKR got off to a flier, with Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill scoring 40 runs off the first three overs. Iyer continued his fine form from the last match and completed his maiden IPL fifty.

Number three batter Rahul Tripathi stitched up an excellent partnership of 88 runs with Iyer to turn the game in Kolkata's favor. Jasprit Bumrah gave the MI fans some hope by taking two quick wickets. But Tripathi and Nitish Rana ensured that the Kolkata-based franchise chased the target in just 15.1 overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders are now in the top four of the IPL 2021 standings after defeating the Mumbai Indians. Surprisingly, the two-time defending champion Mumbai Indians are now sixth, below the Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders

Cricket fans were quite active on social media during the KKR vs. RCB match. Here are the top memes from this match:

Kammy 🇮🇳 @Kkaaamy



Kolkata Fans right now KKR beat Mumbai Indians by 7 WicketsKolkata Fans right now #KKRvsMI KKR beat Mumbai Indians by 7 Wickets



Kolkata Fans right now #KKRvsMI https://t.co/L6SROA0pWY

Aditi #KKR @Sev_Khamani



#KKRvsMI #MIvsKKR KKR: Ab hum woh purane wale Libir Libir krke MI ko free 2 points dene wale kkr nahi rahe 😎 KKR: Ab hum woh purane wale Libir Libir krke MI ko free 2 points dene wale kkr nahi rahe 😎



#KKRvsMI #MIvsKKR https://t.co/ie1lGemDKg

sʜɪᴠᴜ♡ @Shivu_Memes

#KKRvsMI Csk & Rcb fans after seeing MI spot in Points table- Csk & Rcb fans after seeing MI spot in Points table-

#KKRvsMI https://t.co/BaH5QS2vML

Not Daniel Alexander @_UnrealDaniel

#KKRvMI Krunal Pandya yelling at air resistance for not slowing the ball down after he's been hit for a 6. Krunal Pandya yelling at air resistance for not slowing the ball down after he's been hit for a 6.

#KKRvMI https://t.co/ySGUQRI5Cc

Edited by Aditya Singh