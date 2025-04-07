MI vs RCB Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 20 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 7. MI are eighth in the points table, with one win from four matches. RCB are in third place, with two wins from three games.

After registering their first win of the tournament against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home, Mumbai went down to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 12 runs in an away game. Bowling first, MI conceded 203 runs despite skipper Hardik Pandya taking a five-fer. In the chase, they fell short even as Suryakumar Yadav (67 off 43) played a fine knock. Tilak Varma being retired out led to some backlash.

Following two consecutive wins, Bengaluru suffered their first loss of IPL 2025 when they went down to Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets in a home game. Batting first, RCB's batting struggled as the franchise was held to 169-8. GT then cruised home in the chase, reaching the target in 17.5 overs.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in IPL

MI and RCB have met 33 times in the IPL, with the former having a 19-14 lead in the head-to-head numbers. The teams clashed once last season, with Mumbai registering a comprehensive seven-wicket victory.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 33

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 19

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 14

Matches with No Result - 0

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record at Wankhede Stadium

MI and RCB have met 11 times in the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium, with the home team having a significant lead in the head-to-head numbers. MI have won eight games, while RCB have won only three.

Matches Played - 11

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 8

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches

Bengaluru have won three of the last five matches against Mumbai in the IPL. However, MI have emerged victorious in the two most recent meetings between the rivals. Before the win at Wankhede last season, they beat RCB by six wickets at the same venue in IPL 2023.

Here's a summary of the last five Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru games:

MI (199/3) beat RCB (196/8) by 7 wickets, April 11, 2024

MI (200/4) beat RCB (199/6) by 6 wickets, May 9, 2023

RCB (172/2) beat MI (171/7) by 8 wickets, April 2, 2023

RCB (152/3) beat MI (151/6) by 7 wickets, April 9, 2022

RCB (165/6) beat MI (111) by 54 runs, September 26, 2021

