MI vs UPW: Who won yesterday's match in WPL 2023?

UP Warriorz (UPW) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in yesterday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

The defeat was Mumbai’s first in the tournament after five consecutive wins. As for UP, they registered a crucial triumph - their third in six matches - keeping the playoffs scenario in mind.

UP Warriorz fielded first after winning the toss and did an excellent job of bowling out the Mumbai Indians for 127. Sophie Ecclestone claimed 3/15, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/16) and Deepti Sharma (2/35) also came up with impressive performances.

MI got off to a decent start, adding 30 for the first wicket. The opening stand was broken when Yastika Bhatia (seven) was cleaned by Anjali Sarvani, looking for a scoop. Nat Sciver-Brunt (five) was trapped lbw by a length delivery from Ecclestone that skidded through.

Mumbai suffered another big blow when Hayley Matthews (35 off 30) was caught behind off Ecclestone. Amelia Kerr (three) then top edged a full delivery from Gayakwad. The batting side were five down for 78 when Harmanpreet Kaur (25) holed out to deep midwicket, trying to take on Sharma.

The lower-order offered no resistance, and it was Issy Wong’s sparkling 32 off 19 balls that ensured Mumbai at least crossed the 125-run mark.

McGrath, Grace guide UP’s chase

Needing 128 to become the first team to defeat Mumbai Indians in WPL 2023, UP got off to a jittery start and were 27/3 at the start of the seventh over. Devika Vaidya (one) was brilliantly caught by Harmanpreet off Matthews’ bowling.

Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire were dropped on consecutive balls off Sciver-Brunt’s bowling in the third over, an indication that it was not going to be Mumbai’s day. Wong, however, trapped Healy lbw for eight to keep the bowling side in the game. Navgire (12) was then caught down leg off Sciver-Brunt as Bhatia pulled off a spectacular catch.

Grace Harris (39 off 28) and Tahlia McGrath (38 off 25) batted smartly, adding 44 runs for fourth wicket. Kerr dismissed both set batters. However, Sharma (13* off 14) and Ecclestone (16* off 17) ensured a hard-fought victory for UP Warriorz with three balls to spare.

MI vs UPW: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's WPL 2023 Match?

Ecclestone was the most successful bowler for UP, dismissing Matthews, Sciver-Brunt and Amanjot Kaur. Gayakwad also impressed, claiming two wickets without giving away too many runs.

Sharma gave away 35 runs in four overs, but got the big scalp of Harmanpreet. She also chipped in with the bat. Harris and McGrath scored crucial 30s in the chase.

For Mumbai, Matthews top-scored with 35 and picked up one wicket. Wong’s blitz with the bat gave the team something to bowl at, while Kerr impressed with 2/22.

Deepti Sharma was named Player of the Match for her all-round effort.

