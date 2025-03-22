Mohammad Kaif picks RCB playing 11 for IPL 2025 vs KKR; has Jitesh Sharma at No. 4

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif named his probable Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) playing XI for the upcoming 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The three-time finalists will face the defending champions at Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22.

Ad

RCB have a revamped side led by Rajat Patidar after the 2025 mega auction. The franchise had only retained three players after the 2024 season, where they finished fourth in the points table. The management, led by head coach Andy Flower, mentor Dinesh Karthik, and Director of Cricket Mo Babat, had the chance to hit the reset button ahead of the new cycle.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Mohammad Kaif named Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, and Josh Hazlewood as his four overseas players, while having wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma at No.4. The likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Suyash Sharma, and Rasikh Dar failed to find a spot.

"According to me, Virat Kohli and Phil Salt will open, Patidar will come at No.3, Jitesh or Livingstone can come at No.4, Tim David will come in at No.6, it did not cost RCB too much to bring him back, it was a steal. They have an all-rounder in Krunal Pandya, who can come higher up the order as well if early wickets fall, he has done that for MI as well," Kaif said on Star Sports.

Ad

Coming to the bowlers, they have Swapnil Singh as a left-arm spin option, who can bat a bit too. Then come the three pacers - Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar," he added.

Mohammad Kaif's probable RCB Playing XI vs KKR: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood.

Ad

"I hope it is an El-Clasico tomorrow night" - RCB head coach Andy Flower on facing KKR to kickstart IPL 2025

The clash between RCB and KKR promises to be a spectacle considering the high-profile names that will be involved. It is also the first gateway to see how the new rules, announced recently regarding playing conditions, pan out.

Ad

"I hope it is an El-Clasico tomorrow night. That'll be a brilliant way to start IPL 2025," Andy Flower said ahead of the contest (via ESPN Cricinfo)

"I think having influential people in your squad that have performed at the top level, of course, that gives them a level of confidence. You get confidence from the evidence of them succeeding at the top level in the past, and there are a lot of our guys that have done that," Flower said of RCB's pace-heavy bowling attack.

RCB last defeated KKR in the 2022 edition, and have lost six of their last seven matches against them since 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback