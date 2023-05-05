"Mohammad Shami is breathing fire" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans' bowling might heading into IPL 2023 clash vs Rajasthan Royals

Aakash Chopra has picked the Gujarat Titans' (GT) brilliant bowling, including the potent Mohammad Shami, as one of their strengths heading into their IPL 2023 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The two sides will square off at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, May 5. The Titans will hope to avenge their three-wicket defeat in the reverse fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad earlier in the tournament.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the Gujarat Titans are comfortably placed in the playoff race and have a formidable bowling lineup, elaborating:

"Gujarat couldn't chase 130 runs in their last match on their home ground. Gujarat is still very safe, because a match in hand, 12 points. They are looking very pretty."

The former Indian opener added:

"Gujarat have Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Hardik Pandya and then Mohammad Shami is breathing fire. Then there is Joshua Little and Mohit Sharma. Their bowling is very good. Gujarat's bowling is absolutely brilliant. It is enjoyable to watch them bowl."

Mohammad Shami, with 17 scalps, is the current holder of the Purple Cap. While Rashid Khan has accounted for 15 dismissals, Noor Ahmad and Mohit Sharma have picked up eight wickets apiece.

"It looks like it was an aberration" - Aakash Chopra on the Gujarat Titans' batting issues against the Delhi Capitals

The Gujarat Titans failed to chase a 131-run target against the Delhi Capitals. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons the Gujarat Titans' failure to chase a below-par target against the Delhi Capitals was an aberration, stating:

"In batting, Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill, and then Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar and David Miller. You see depth in the batting as well. Somehow they got derailed against Delhi. It looks like it was an aberration. It won't happen again and again."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by opining that the captain winning the toss might want to set a target, reasoning:

"Away teams are continuously winning. I won't be surprised if the team winning the toss opts to bat first because defending has become easier these days. It is strange that teams used to chase easily earlier but are unable to chase at all now."

Teams batting first have won both matches in Jaipur thus far. While the Lucknow Super Giants beat the Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs, the home team defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs in the last game at the venue.

