"Moye moye" - Yuzvendra Chahal trolls RCB's new-look bowling attack during an online gaming session

Yuzvendra Chahal's departure from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) is still deemed unfathomable to some, and there is arguably bad blood between the two parties as well. RCB did not retain Chahal after the 2021 season, and the leg-spinner went on to win the Purple Cap in his maiden season with the inaugural IPL champions in 2022.

However, Chahal's international career has come to a steady decline since his departure from RCB. The three-time finalists have also not fared well in recent times and had an IPL mini-auction to forget.

RCB were tasked with rebuilding their entire bowling lineup after releasing the trio of Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Josh Hazlewood. To make matters worse, they were on a tight budget after roping in Cameron Green from the Mumbai Indians (MI) in an off-season trade move.

RCB had to shell out ₹11.50 crore for Alzarri Joseph and had to settle for Lockie Ferguson at his base price in the final stages of the auction. In terms of their spin attack, RCB only have Karn Sharma and Mayank Dagar as credible options. They roped in the latter through a trade deal with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the expense of Shahbaz Ahmed.

Chahal has made several appearances on streams with fellow gamers, playing the popular online game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). During a recent gaming stream, the bowler was asked by his teammate about the new-look RCB bowling attack post the auction.

The bowler only had a short, but savage response to the question. He replied 'Moye moye' to the same. The term, originating from a Serbian song, has been used extensively in online memes of late, and it has caught on quickly, making it viral in the final months of 2023.

Chahal has taken 48 wickets in the last two IPL seasons

Former RCB coaches Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar have tried to defend the strategy behind the release of Yuzvendra Chahal after the 2021 season, but the numbers do not support their claims.

Chahal's replacement, Wanindu Hasaranga, had a prolific 2022 season but struggled in 2023 coming off an injury and failing to adjust to the conditions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Chahal was one of the few spinners who had mastered the art of bowling at the infamous venue.

Chahal has been retained by the Rajasthan Royals and will be seen in the 2024 edition of the IPL. He recently had a prolific Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign for Haryana, who went on to lift the title.

