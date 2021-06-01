MS Dhoni buys a new house in Pune

Former India captain MS Dhoni has bought a new house at Pune's Estado Presidential Society in the Ravet area.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, was captaining the Chennai Super Kings in the 2021 edition of the IPL before it was suspended after a cluster of COVID-19 cases in different bio-bubbles.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi recently shared pictures of their new home in Pune, which is currently under construction.

The BCCI confirmed earlier that the remainder of the IPL will be completed in the UAE between September and October of this year. The former India captain, who is awaiting the resumption of the blockbuster tournament, is currently at his Ranchi residence and appears to be spending some quality time with his family.

Recently, the Dhoni household welcomed a new member to their family - Chetak the horse.

Dhoni had captained the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant

MS Dhoni has another connection to Pune, where he had previously captained the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant team. The Pune-based franchise had roped in Dhoni in 2016 after his team, the Chennai Super Kings, were suspended for two years.

Dhoni didn't have a successful tenure as captain at RPS after his team finished 7th in the points table in 2016, following which he was sacked as captain for the 2017 edition of the tournament.

Dhoni's finest knock for the franchise came against the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in Match-53 of the 2016 edition. Needing 22-runs off the final over, Dhoni struck three sixes and a boundary from Axar Patel's bowling to take his team over the line. He finished unbeaten on a 32-ball 64 in that game.

Dhoni's last game for the franchise was the 2017 IPL final. His team ended up falling short in the final as the Mumbai Indians edged past them to claim the title that year.