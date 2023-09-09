“MS Dhoni is like a God-like figure” – Cameron Green star-struck by Indian legend in IPL

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who has been included in Australia’s squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup, has labeled former Indian captain MS Dhoni as a God-like figure.

The Mumbai Indians player, who made his Indian Premier League debut earlier this year, said that watching the legendary wicketkeeper-batter come to bat in Chennai is one of the grandest sights in the game.

Dhoni, who recently turned 42, got rousing receptions every time he came out to bat throughout the IPL. The fans turned the stadium yellow (CSK's jersey color) despite him playing at away venues.

Cameron Green told the Grade Cricket on Friday, September 8:

“MS Dhoni is like a God figure, watching him walk out to bat in Chennai is one of the most ridiculous things to witness.”

He continued:

“He’s got a really nice demeanor about him. He seems like a lovely guy. It’s pretty cool that I was on the field with him.”

Dhoni, who played with a knee injury in IPL 2023, scored 104 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 182.46, including 10 sixes. He also guided the Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL trophy.

Cameron Green shines in debut IPL season

Cameron Green, meanwhile, shone in his debut IPL season for MI. The right-handed batter amassed 452 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 160.28, including a ton and two half-centuries. He also scalped six wickets in the T20 league.

The 24-year-old is currently part of the Australia squad for the ongoing ODI series against South Africa. He recently suffered a concussion during the ODI opener after being hit by a bouncer from Kagiso Rabada. Marnus Labuschagne replaced him as a concussion substitute and went on to play a match-winning innings.

Following the concussion, Green was sidelined for eight days. As a result, he missed the second ODI and will miss out on the third and fourth games as well. He is expected to make his comeback on September 17 for the final ODI.

The Aussies are already facing a major scare with Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Glenn Maxwell with multiple injuries.

Australia will then play three ODIs in India ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Aussies will also begin their World Cup campaign against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.