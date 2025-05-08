MS Dhoni smashes a mighty six in the final over to take CSK to brink of victory during IPL 2025 clash vs KKR [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) MS Dhoni smashed a powerful six in the final over of the IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Eden Gardens in Kolkata hosted the game on Wednesday, May 7.

After opting to bat first, KKR reached a decent first innings total of 179/6. It came on the back of contributions from Ajinkya Rahane (48), Sunil Narine (26), Manish Pandey (36), and Andre Russell (38). CSK then lost five wickets inside the powerplay after scoring 60 runs. Dewald Brevis (52) and Shivam Dube (45) steadied the ship with good knocks but failed to finish the job after getting set.

The visiting team needed eight runs in the final over with MS Dhoni and Anshul Kamboj at the crease, with only one more batter to follow. Dhoni hit a massive six against Andre Russell on the very first ball of the over to ease the pressure and put his team on the brink of victory. Kamboj later finished the match in style with a four on the fourth ball of the over.

You can watch the shot in the video below:

"Things are looking positive as far as batting is concerned"- MS Dhoni after CSK chase 180 in IPL 2025 match vs KKR

At the post-match presentation, CSK skipper MS Dhoni expressed satisfaction with the improved performance of his team's batting unit after a hard-fought win against KKR. He said:

"We have just won our third game. Quite a few things which haven't gone our way. It was identifying the problems and finding the remedies rather than thinking too much of what happened. We are trying to think for the next year. Things are looking positive as far as batting is concerned. They are backing themselves to play the big shots. We are out so they are getting the games."

Dhoni further added:

"It's not about technically sound batters but who are more game aware. If they can figure out those things, you will be scoring runs for your team. Simple, you had to keep the spinners out of the game. Brevis gave us that luxury and we didn't want to give wickets to Varun and Sunil and let's see what happens from here on. I was the last batter so it becomes very difficult to rotate strike."

MS Dhoni will return to the field on Monday (May 12) when CSK lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

