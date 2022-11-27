Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad recently discussed how skipper MS Dhoni helped the team stay optimistic despite their lackluster Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2020.

Speaking to Aakash Chopra, he mentioned that Dhoni helped him stay neutral in all situations, irrespective of the outcomes. He explained how the CSK captain did not let the team's morale suffer during the season. Gaikwad stated:

"All the players gelled really well. Everyone used to be a little quiet for 10–15 mins after losing a game. But Mahi bhai...after coming back from the presentation, would tell us, 'Relax boys, it happens.'"

Gaikwad added:

"You tend to relax a little bit after hearing that. MS Dhoni taught me how to stay neutral when things aren't going your way. And even when you are on the winning side, it is important to stay neutral."

The young batter pointed out that nobody got blamed for the unfavorable losses. He clarified that there was no groupism in the dressing room as a result of the disappointing season. He added:

"Win or lose, MS Dhoni made sure that the team atmosphere remained the same. Yes, there was surely a lot of disappointment, but no negativity. There was no blame game. A lot of times when you keep on losing, different groups are formed within the team. But that didn't happen in CSK."

While CSK have been one of the most consistent sides in the cash-rich league, they struggled for consistency in the 2020 season. The MS Dhoni-led side finished in the penultimate position in the points table, managing just six wins from their 16 league matches.

"MS Dhoni's meetings are usually very short" - Ruturaj Gaikwad

Gaikwad also spoke about how Dhoni never conducted any long meetings after losing a match. He mentioned that the longest meeting that took place following a defeat lasted for three minutes, during which, the skipper informed them about a dinner plan.

The 25-year-old suggested that Dhoni made the players understand that it was not possible for CSK to win each and every time, and wins and losses are part and parcel of the game. Gaikwad elaborated:

"MS Dhoni's meetings are usually very short. Even after losing, the longest meeting would be around two or three minutes. He would tell us that there is a dinner plan, so make sure everyone is ready for it. He would make us understand that it isn't possible for CSK to win each and every time."

After failing to make it to the playoffs in 2020, the Chennai-based team made amends the following season by clinching the championship title. CSK trumped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the summit clash to win their fourth IPL trophy.

Gaikwad was the top performer with the bat for the team in the edition. He finished with 635 runs and was also the Orange Cap winner.

