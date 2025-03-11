  • home icon
"Mujhse badi thigh pehni hai maine" - PBKS star bowler shares hilarious batting reel ahead of IPL 2025

By Balakrishna
Modified Mar 11, 2025 21:59 IST
Yuzvendra Chahal in a practice session in PBKS nets. (Image: PBKS/Instagram)
Yuzvendra Chahal in a practice session in PBKS nets. (Image: Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram)

Veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has shared a hilarious batting reel from his time in the Punjab Kings (PBKS) nets ahead of IPL 2025. Chahal and several other players have recently linked up with the PBKS camp to begin preparations for the upcoming season.

It will be Yuzvendra Chahal's debut season with the Punjab Kings after representing Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) over the past decade. After a three-year fruitful association, RR released him before the mega auction last year. Punjab Kings then secured his services by offering a whopping ₹18 crore bid.

Chahal took to his official Instagram handle today (March 11) and shared a hilarious reel in which he could be seen batting in the nets with the PBKS contingent. Commenting about his thigh pads while batting, the leg-spinner said:

“Mujhse badi thigh pehni hai maine” (Wore a bigger thigh pad than myself)

You can watch the reel below:

Yuzvendra Chahal's journey with PBKS in IPL 2025 will commence on March 25 with a clash against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad

PBKS will begin their journey in IPL 2025 on March 25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with a match against one-time champions Gujarat Titans (GT). The Punjab franchise will play four home games in Mullanpur and the remaining three in Dharamsala.

Here is PBKS' complete schedule for IPL 2025 (All timings are in IST):

March 25: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 7.30pm

April 1: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7.30pm

April 5: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, 7.30pm

April 8: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings in New Chandigarh, 7.30pm

April 12: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad, 7.30pm

April 15: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in New Chandigarh, 7.30p.

April 18: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 7.30pm

April 20: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in New Chandigarh, 3.30pm

April 26: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7.30pm

April 30: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, 7.30pm

May 4: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Dharamsala, 7.30pm

May 8: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala, 7.30pm

May 11: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala, 3.30pm

May 16: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, 7.30pm

