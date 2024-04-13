Mullanpur rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the PBKS vs RR match in IPL 2024?

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will square off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

PBKS have had a mixed campaign so far this year. They have won two out of five matches and are languishing in eighth place in the points table. They lost their last game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by two runs at home.

RR, on the other hand, currently occupy the top spot in the standings. They won their first four games but succumbed to a defeat in their last outing against the Gujarat Titans (GT) by two wickets. Rajasthan will look to put their campaign back on track with a win against PBKS.

Coming from defeats, both teams will look to return home with the two points on offer. Fans are expected to flock to the stadium in huge numbers, given that it is a weekend game. Much to their delight, there is no chance of precipitation during the game. Although there will be significant cloud cover, it will unlikely cause any delay.

According to Accuweather, the conditions will be ideal for a good game of cricket. The temperature will hover between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius, with humidity ranging in the 40s.

"Sanjay is spending a lot of time with the batters" - PBKS bowling coach Charl Langeveldt

Punjab's top order is yet to fire in this year's cash-rich league and the middle order has had to do the heavy lifting in every game. PBKS bowling coach Charl Langeveldt has revealed that batting coach Sanjay Bangar is working extra hours to solve the problem.

"I think Sanjay is spending a lot of time with the batters. We always want to improve in all the departments - we always want to do 5 percent better in all areas in each game. And we always want to perform even better in the powerplay overs. So, that is what we have been working on," Langeveldt told reporters.

Can Punjab Kings bounce back and beat Rajasthan Royals? Let us know in the comments.