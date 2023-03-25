"Mumbai cha mulga now in Kolkata"- Shardul Thakur joins KKR camp ahead of IPL 2023

All-rounder Shardul Thakur has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp to begin preparations for the upcoming Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2023 season.

Thakur represented the Delhi Capitals (DC) side last season. Across 14 games, he picked up 15 wickets but proved to be a bit expensive with an economy rate of 9.79. He scored 120 runs with the bat in the lower order.

Ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction, Kolkata Knight Riders showed interest in him. After successful negotiations, they traded him into their squad from the Capitals in an all-money deal worth ₹10.75 Crore, the paycheck he received from the Capitals in IPL 2022.

KKR recently took to their official Twitter handle to give their fans an update on Shardul Thakur's arrival at the team camp by sharing a couple of photos. They captioned the post:

𝘔𝘶𝘮𝘣𝘢𝘪 𝘤𝘩𝘢 𝘮𝘶𝘭𝘨𝘢 now in Kolkata. @imShard #AmiKKR #TATAIPL2023

KKR also shared a reel on Instagram

Shardul Thakur will be back on the cricket field on April 1 in IPL 2023

Shardul Thakur's new journey with KKR will commence on April 1 as they square off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their opening contest of IPL 2023.

KKR ended the last season in seventh position in the points table after disappointing performances.

The Knight Riders have brought in the likes of Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Shakib Al Hasan, and David Wiese into the squad this time in the hope of improving their performances.

Here is KKR's complete schedule for IPL 2023:

Match 1: April 1 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali

Match 2: April 6 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata

Match 3: April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad

Match 4: April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata

Match 5: April 16 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai

Match 6: April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi

Match 7: April 23 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata

Match 8: April 26 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru

Match 9: April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata

Match 10: May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad

Match 11: May 8 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata

Match 12: May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata

Match 13: May 14 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai

Match 14: May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders full squad for IPL 2023

Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, and Shakib Al Hasan.

