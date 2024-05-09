Mumbai Indians become the first team to be eliminated in IPL 2024 after SRH's 10-wicket win over LSG

After SunRisers Hyderabad's crushing 10-wicket win over the Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Mumbai Indians have become the first team to be knocked out of IPL 2024. The maximum the five-time champions can reach is 12 if they win their last few games.

The SunRisers have climbed to third with their seventh win in IPL 2024 and have 14 points. With the Super Giants and Delhi Capitals locking horns on May 14, one of them will reach at least 13 points, which means MI are out of the race to finish in the top-four.

The SunRisers, meanwhile, also accomplished a massive net run-rate boost om Wednesday. Needing 166 to chase down, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head razed down the target in only 9.4 overs with all 10 wickets intact.

Hardik Pandya's struggles with the bat headline Mumbai Indians' poor IPL 2024 campaign

Hardik Pandya. (Image Credits: Twitter)

With the Mumbai Indians replacing captain Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya, the franchise's fortunes took a nosedive from the outset. The 30-year-old has struggled in the tournament from the first game, as the five-time champions went on to lose three games on the trot.

The Baroda-born all-rounder hasn't hit a half-century in the competition thus far, managing only 198 runs in 12 matches at 19.80 and striking at 147.80. Mumbai, who beat the SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets, next face the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in their final two matches.

Despite being out of the playoffs race, they will want to play for pride by winning their last two games comprehensively. Pandya will also want to be among the runs in the final two games ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, given that he's also the vice-captain of Team India.

Mumbai Indians' only wins this season have come against the Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and SunRisers Hyderabad.

