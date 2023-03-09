Create

"Mumbai Indians blood" - Fans erupt as Cameron Green remains unbeaten on 49 on Day 1 of IND vs AUS 4th Test

By James Kuanal
Modified Mar 09, 2023 17:14 IST
Cameron Green
Cameron Green shared an unbeaten 85-run partnership with Usman Khawaja.

Cameron Green shone for Australia on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, March 9.

The 23-year-old showed good temperament with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 49 off 64 balls, which included eight fours. He shared an unbeaten 85-run partnership with Usman Khawaja (104*) for the fifth wicket to recover the hosts from 170/4 to 255/4 at stumps.

𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐌𝐏𝐒 - DAY 1⃣Khawaja 🤝 Green close out the day on 🔝🇦🇺: 255/4 (90)#OneFamily #INDvAUS #BGT2023

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) fans were delighted to see Green’s exploits with the bat ahead of the T20 extravaganza. He was bought by the five-time IPL champions for Rs 17.5 crore at the IPL 2023 auction.

For the uninitiated, the Australian all-rounder recently recovered from a finger injury to play the Indore Test. He scored just 21 runs but the visitors won by nine wickets.

MI fans were delighted with Green’s performance with the bat in the first innings for Australia. One fan wrote on Twitter:

“Mumbai Indians blood Cameron Green, shouldn't settle for less than 100”
MUMBAI INDIANS blood cameron green. shouldn't settle for less than 100🔥🔥🔥

Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:

Mumbai Indians watching Cameron Green bat will be licking their lips!
Cameron Green has looked a million dollars (or more in IPL value) in this innings #INDvAUS
Cameron green passed my eye test. Mi you bought the right man
@simukcricket Cameron Green will be an all time great when he retires
Cameron Green's intent + defense...Rock solid🫡🫡🔥
Cameron green laal kar rha hai.
Cameron green will be the best ever all rounder to play the game 🔫 #INDvAUS
Cameron Green playing a mature and confident innings. So much talent. #AUSvsIND
Cameron green, talented guy with good temperament. Ideal lower order bat

Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green put Australia in driving seat on Day 1

A clinical batting performance from Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green put Australia in the driving seat on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test. Aside from Green, Khawaja remained unbeaten on 104 off 251 balls, which included 15 boundaries.

Meanwhile, stand-in Australian captain Steve Smith and Travis Head contributed 38 and 32, respectively. Peter Handscomb and Marnus Labuschagne, though, failed to deliver, departing cheaply for scores of 17 and three, respectively.

A great first day for Usman Khawaja in Ahmedabad!#INDvAUS

For India, Mohammed Shami emerged as the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 2/65. Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja scalped one wicket apiece.

Australia will look to post a decent total in their pursuit of leveling the series 2-2. Team India, on the other hand, must beat the visitors to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
