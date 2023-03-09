"Mumbai Indians blood" - Fans erupt as Cameron Green remains unbeaten on 49 on Day 1 of IND vs AUS 4th Test

Cameron Green shone for Australia on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, March 9.
The 23-year-old showed good temperament with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 49 off 64 balls, which included eight fours. He shared an unbeaten 85-run partnership with Usman Khawaja (104*) for the fifth wicket to recover the hosts from 170/4 to 255/4 at stumps.
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) fans were delighted to see Green’s exploits with the bat ahead of the T20 extravaganza. He was bought by the five-time IPL champions for Rs 17.5 crore at the IPL 2023 auction.
For the uninitiated, the Australian all-rounder recently recovered from a finger injury to play the Indore Test. He scored just 21 runs but the visitors won by nine wickets.
MI fans were delighted with Green’s performance with the bat in the first innings for Australia. One fan wrote on Twitter:
“Mumbai Indians blood Cameron Green, shouldn't settle for less than 100”
Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:
Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green put Australia in driving seat on Day 1
A clinical batting performance from Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green put Australia in the driving seat on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test. Aside from Green, Khawaja remained unbeaten on 104 off 251 balls, which included 15 boundaries.
Meanwhile, stand-in Australian captain Steve Smith and Travis Head contributed 38 and 32, respectively. Peter Handscomb and Marnus Labuschagne, though, failed to deliver, departing cheaply for scores of 17 and three, respectively.
For India, Mohammed Shami emerged as the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 2/65. Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja scalped one wicket apiece.
Australia will look to post a decent total in their pursuit of leveling the series 2-2. Team India, on the other hand, must beat the visitors to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.
