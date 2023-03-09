"Mumbai Indians blood" - Fans erupt as Cameron Green remains unbeaten on 49 on Day 1 of IND vs AUS 4th Test

Cameron Green shone for Australia on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, March 9.

The 23-year-old showed good temperament with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 49 off 64 balls, which included eight fours. He shared an unbeaten 85-run partnership with Usman Khawaja (104*) for the fifth wicket to recover the hosts from 170/4 to 255/4 at stumps.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) fans were delighted to see Green’s exploits with the bat ahead of the T20 extravaganza. He was bought by the five-time IPL champions for Rs 17.5 crore at the IPL 2023 auction.

For the uninitiated, the Australian all-rounder recently recovered from a finger injury to play the Indore Test. He scored just 21 runs but the visitors won by nine wickets.

MI fans were delighted with Green’s performance with the bat in the first innings for Australia. One fan wrote on Twitter:

“Mumbai Indians blood Cameron Green, shouldn't settle for less than 100”

Prateek. @Prateeeex_ MUMBAI INDIANS blood cameron green. shouldn't settle for less than 100 MUMBAI INDIANS blood cameron green. shouldn't settle for less than 100🔥🔥🔥

Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:

Sumedh Bilgi @SumedhhBilgi Mumbai Indians watching Cameron Green bat will be licking their lips! Mumbai Indians watching Cameron Green bat will be licking their lips!

Andrew McGlashan @andymcg_cricket Cameron Green has looked a million dollars (or more in IPL value) in this innings #INDvAUS Cameron Green has looked a million dollars (or more in IPL value) in this innings #INDvAUS

rxnkshitij748 @rxnkshitij Cameron green passed my eye test. Mi you bought the right man Cameron green passed my eye test. Mi you bought the right man

DaMon @Dm24345643 @simukcricket Cameron Green will be an all time great when he retires @simukcricket Cameron Green will be an all time great when he retires

Shawstopper @shawstopper_100 Cameron Green's intent + defense...Rock solid🫡🫡 Cameron Green's intent + defense...Rock solid🫡🫡🔥

Romulus Iglesìas @tu_sharcastic Cameron green laal kar rha hai. Cameron green laal kar rha hai.

Joshua Suckling @Jsuckling7 #INDvAUS Cameron green will be the best ever all rounder to play the game Cameron green will be the best ever all rounder to play the game 🔫 #INDvAUS

Benlouie69 @Benlouie69

So much talent.

#AUSvsIND Cameron Green playing a mature and confident innings.So much talent. Cameron Green playing a mature and confident innings. So much talent. #AUSvsIND

`R @ryandesa_7 Cameron green, talented guy with good temperament. Ideal lower order bat Cameron green, talented guy with good temperament. Ideal lower order bat

Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green put Australia in driving seat on Day 1

A clinical batting performance from Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green put Australia in the driving seat on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test. Aside from Green, Khawaja remained unbeaten on 104 off 251 balls, which included 15 boundaries.

Meanwhile, stand-in Australian captain Steve Smith and Travis Head contributed 38 and 32, respectively. Peter Handscomb and Marnus Labuschagne, though, failed to deliver, departing cheaply for scores of 17 and three, respectively.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



#INDvAUS A great first day for Usman Khawaja in Ahmedabad! A great first day for Usman Khawaja in Ahmedabad!#INDvAUS

For India, Mohammed Shami emerged as the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 2/65. Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja scalped one wicket apiece.

Australia will look to post a decent total in their pursuit of leveling the series 2-2. Team India, on the other hand, must beat the visitors to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

