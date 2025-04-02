  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Mumbai Indians players jokingly bully Rinku Singh for asking for Rohit Sharma’s bat after MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians players jokingly bully Rinku Singh for asking for Rohit Sharma’s bat after MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Apr 02, 2025 16:36 IST
India Cricket - Source: Getty
Rinku Singh at a practice session for KKR during IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh was seen being playfully bullied by Mumbai Indians (MI) players after their IPL 2025 clash on Tuesday, April 1. Mumbai Indians beat KKR by eight wickets to register their first win of the season after two defeats.

Ad

In a video uploaded by MI on their X handle, Rinku Singh was spotted in MI's dressing room after the match, asking for Rohit Sharma's bat. He was then teased for the same.

Tilak Varma can be heard saying in the video that Rinku has a bat on his own name and was still asking one from Rohit.

"He has a bat on his name and has such a nice badge still he is asking a bat from Rohit," he said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, Rohit removed a couple of bats from his bag and tried them out even as MI skipper Hardik Pandya questioned Rinku Singh. In the end, it was Rinku's KKR teammate Angkrish Raghuvanshi who got a bat from Rohit.

Here's the video posted by the franchise on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle:

Ad

Rinku Singh has failed to fire with the bat for KKR so far

Defending champions KKR are at the bottom of the table with just one win from three games in IPL 2025 so far. They lost their opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

While they bounced back with an eight-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR), they then crashed to an eight-wicket loss against MI.

Ad

Their star player Rinku Singh has failed to fire with the bat in all three games so far. He has only scored 29 runs at an average of 14.50 and strike-rate of 120.83. He got out for 12 runs in the first game against RCB and did not bat against Rajasthan.

Against MI, he scored 17 runs off 14 balls. The left-hander will be under pressure in their next match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, April 3, at home.

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी