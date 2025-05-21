Mumbai Indians share weather update from Wankhede Stadium ahead of crucial IPL 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) have shared a weather update from the Wankhede Stadium ahead of their crucial IPL 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals (DC). MI host DC at Wankhede on Wednesday, May 21, in a crunch clash with a playoffs spot on the line.
There is a yellow alert and a rain threat for the game, but as per MI's weather update from the stadium, it appears to be clear and bright with just over an hour remaining for the game to start.
The sky appears clear with only patches of clouds and no rain. It will be important for both teams to get a full game, as sharing points could make things tricky for them.
Watch a video of the weather update by Mumbai Indians on X (formerly Twitter) below:
Mumbai Indians eye playoffs berth with win over DC at home
Mumbai Indians are currently placed fourth on the IPL 2025 table with seven wins and 14 points from 12 matches. They are just a win away from sealing their spot in the playoffs.
A win against Delhi Capitals will take them to 16 points and confirm their qualification. Three teams - Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Punjab Kings (PBKS) - have already qualified for the playoffs. Should Mumbai lose this game, they will then have to win their final league match and hope for Delhi to lose their last game.
MI played the Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede in their previous game and lost a close encounter. They will be keen to bounce back. Delhi suffered a massive ten-wicket loss against GT in their last match.
Key players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, skipper Hardik Pandya, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult will be expected to step up in this crucial clash.
