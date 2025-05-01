Mumbai Indians sign Punjab leg spinner as replacement for injured Vignesh Puthur during IPL 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have been forced to call an injury replacement for left-arm wrist-spinner Vignesh Puthur for their remaining matches of IPL 2025. The five-time champions have brought in Punjab leg-spinner Raghu Sharma for the youngster. The official release hasn't mentioned the nature of Puthur's injury.

Raghu Sharma, who hails from Jalandhar, Punjab, has represented Punjab and Puducherry in domestic cricket. In 11 first-class games, he has picked up 57 wickets, averaging 19.59, and has recorded five five-wicket hauls. As far as T20 cricket goes, the 32-year-old has snared three scalps in as many matches at 29.33.

Meanwhile, Puthur enjoyed an outstanding IPL debut on March 23, 2025, when he registered figures of 4-0-32-3 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, and Deepak Hooda. However, Puthur managed only three more wickets in his next four outings in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians face Rajasthan Royals as they hope to continue their winning streak

Mumbai Indians. (Image Credits: IPL X)

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are gearing up to face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, May 1, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Although the five-time champions started their IPL 2025 campaign by losing back-to-back matches, they are now on a five-game winning streak.

With the business end of the tournament fast approaching, they would want to keep the momentum going and remain in contention for the playoffs, especially with multiple teams in form.

Meanwhile, the Royals have kept themselves narrowly alive in the playoff race as they defeated the Gujarat Titans in the previous game in Jaipur by eight wickets. Chasing a stiff 210, they rammed down the target only in 15.5 overs, thanks to a stunning 38-ball 101 from the 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The left-handed batter announced himself with a 35-ball century, the second-fastest in the tournament's history, to help the Royals chase down the target.

However, it will be interesting to see how the teenage prodigy goes against Mumbai Indians' seasoned pacers like Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Trent Boult on Thursday in Jaipur.

