Mumbai weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the MI vs RR match in IPL 2024?

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the first time in IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 1.

The two teams have had contrasting campaigns so far in this year's tournament. RR have won both their games and are placed third in the standings with four points from two games. They defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last game by 12 runs at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Mumbai, on the other hand, have had a difficult start to IPL 2024, both on and off the field. Marred by controversies over a change in leadership baton, it has impacted their game as well on the ground. In their last outing against SunRisers Hyderabad, Mumbai batters put up a good fight while chasing 278 runs. They will look to draw inspiration from their last fixture and come out all guns blazing against RR.

With Wankhede Stadium hosting its first game of the season, fans are expected to flock to the stadium in huge numbers. Much to the delight of fans, there are no chances of precipitation at all during the IPL 2024 game between MI and RR. There will be no cloud cover as well during the game. Thus, an uninterrupted game is on the cards in Mumbai on Monday evening.

The temperature will also hover around the 30 degrees Celsius mark, while the humidity will be in the 70s.

"Hardik is one of the successful captains coming from GT" - MI spinner Piyush Chawla on captaincy controversy

Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya has been one of the most debated cricketers since the IPL began this year. Coming from a successful stint as Gujarat Titans skipper, the ace all-rounder has failed to replicate the same in Mumbai so far.

There have been cries from fans to hand over the captaincy reins to Rohit again. However, veteran spinner Piyush Chawla backed Hardik to succeed in the role.

"Everyone is different, Rohit has a different way of leading the side, Hardik has a different way," Chawla told reporters. "As we all know, Hardik is one of the successful captains coming from GT where they made two finals in two years."

