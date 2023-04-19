"My 17.5 cr safe"- Top 10 funny memes as MI beat SRH to bag their 3rd consecutive win in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 14 runs in the 25th match of IPL 2023 on Tuesday, April 18, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. With their third victory on the trot, MI have moved up to sixth position in the points table.

After being put in to bat first, MI notched up 192/5 on a two-paced pitch on the back of Cameron Green's (64) maiden IPL half-century. All the other batters chipped in with useful contributions. Marco Jansen picked up two wickets for the hosts but proved to be expensive as he gave away 43 runs in his four-over spell.

In reply, last match's centurion Harry Brook departed early as he perished in the second over, while trying to hit a big shot against Jason Behrendorff. Rahul Tripathi also followed him back to the pavilion soon after edging to the keeper off Behrendorff.

Mayank Agarwal (48 off 41 balls) tried to anchor the innings but failed to shift gears and accelerate after getting set, which dented SRH's progress. Heinrich Klaasen (36 off 16 balls) was the only Hyderabad batter who played positively and kept his side in the hunt.

Piyush Chawla dismissed Klaasen in the 14th over to deliver a massive blow to SRH. After that, it was all one-way traffic as MI bowlers bundled out the home team to 178 and won the match by 14 runs.

Reflecting on the loss after the match, SRH captain Aiden Markram said:

"To compete closely was a great effort from the boys. We'll see what went wrong and hopefully do better next time. It stayed pretty much the same throughout the game, slightly on the slower side. Not a bad wicket at all. It took some spin which was good for us - we've got some quality spinners.

"We saw the boys give their absolute best which is great for us as a team. Hopefully we can take a fielding performance like that today into the next game. I'm not too bummed about it to be honest. It obviously feels nice to win as a sportsperson but we'll see where we could have done well and try and execute better next time."

MI vs SRH IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring encounter between the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday night. They expressed their reactions through engaging memes on social media.

Here is a collection of some of the best memes related to the game:

Sagar @sagarcasm Arjun Tendulkar be like

