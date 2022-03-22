My main motive to go to the UK this season was to get picked in the IPL: Atharva Taide on his debut season with Punjab Kings

Atharva Taide, a classic left-handed batter from Vidarbha, came up through the junior ranks and is longing to make an impression in his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

He emerged as the top run-getter (1170 runs) in the ECB Northern League (Division) last year and was offered three contracts from different UK clubs. However, Taide turned them all down and returned to India to realize his dream of playing in the IPL.

A couple of months later, the youngster from Vidarbha landed himself an IPL deal when Punjab Kings (PBKS) raised the paddle for him at the IPL 2022 mega auction. The franchise has acquired him at a reserve price of ₹20 lakh.

Meanwhile, the youngster first landed on the scene in 2017-18 when he guided Vidarbha to the Vinoo Mankad Trophy before leading his state side to the Cooch Behar Trophy in the same season. He smacked a triple century in the summit clash against Madhya Pradesh and finished the competition with 690 runs in nine matches.

On the back of his impressive performances, Taide made it to India U19 squad for the Asia Cup in Malaysia, followed by two youth Tests against Sri Lanka.

Atharva continued his brilliant run at senior level as well. In the last edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year, he accumulated 270 runs in seven games at an average of 54.

After working his magic in various parts of the globe, Atharva is keen to take the biggest T20 league by storm with his all-round show.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the young batting prodigy from Vidarbha talks about his stints in the UK, his time with the India U19 side and his expectations from IPL 2022. Here are the excerpts:

Q. You have turned down three offers from UK clubs for an opportunity in the IPL. How challenging was it?

Atharva Taide: I had a very successful season last year in the UK and hence got a lot of offers for the upcoming season. I shortlisted three or four clubs, but the plan was always to play in the IPL. In fact, my main motive for going to the UK this season was to do well in the domestic season and get picked in the IPL.

Q. How have stints in the UK helped you improve your game?

Atharva Taide: There are a lot of challenges you face as a top-order batter in the UK. You need to acclimatize to the condition because your skills get tested there and that really helped me.

Q. Talk us through about your excitement when Punjab Kings made a bid for you at the auction.

Atharva Taide: It was my long dream to get into the IPL and when Punjab Kings lifted the paddle, I was over the moon and also relieved at the same time because I was very tense during the auction.

Q. How was the reception from the senior cricketers and the coaching panel? Any specific experience that you want to share?

Atharva Taide: The reception from Punjab Kings was absolutely magnificent. The support staff is really kind and helpful. I’ve interacted a lot with Jonty [Rhodes] and Anil [Kumble] sir. They’ve really given me confidence and helped me improve my game.

Q. Have you had any chats with captain Mayank Agarwal? How confident are you to break into the playing XI?

Atharva Taide: I keep having chats with our captain Mayank Agrawal. I am not currently focusing on making in the XI. Selection is not in my hands. I'm just focusing on my process and preparing my best.

Q. How confident are you with your bowling? Are you doing anything specific to improve it?

Atharva Taide: I work on my bowling every day. I personally believe I just need to have clarity on my job as a bowler to succeed.

Q. You are coming into the IPL from the Ranji Trophy. How difficult is it for you to adjust to different formats?

Atharva Taide: I think it is pretty common these days to shift between formats. Plus we also have a long preparation camp before the IPL that gives us time.

Q. You have spent significant time with Rahul Dravid at the NCA during U19 days. Share your experiences and anything you have learned from him and will apply it in the IPL.

Atharva Taide: The most important thing he shared with me was to believe in myself and always think that I have worked hard and belonged there.

Edited by Samya Majumdar