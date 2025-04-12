Navjot Singh Sidhu trolls MS Dhoni on air with hilarious phrase during CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu took a jibe at MS Dhoni on air during the IPL 2025 game between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, April 11, at the Chepauk. With the wicketkeeper-batter falling cheaply on his captaincy return, Sidhu trolled the veteran cricketer with the Hindi phrase 'Khoda pahaad, nikli chuhiya.'

With Ruturaj Gaikwad out with a fractured elbow, Dhoni took the reins. However, the match was far from the fans' expectations. Not only did the skipper score just the one run, but the entire team managed only 103/9 in their 20 overs. The Knight Riders won in a canter by eight wickets and with 59 balls to spare, as the Super Kings plummeted to the ninth spot on the points table.

Sidhu said:

"Arey Dhoni aa rahe hain ji jaise sher aaya, sher aaya, hype thi, badi excitement thi, par khoda pahaad nikli chuhiya. (People were saying Dhoni is coming, the lion is coming. There was so much hype and excitement. But there was nothing to be seen)."

Kolkata's spin trio of Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Sunil Narine exploited the slow conditions at the Chepauk quite well. They shared six wickets between them, with Narine finishing with outstanding figures of 4-0-13-3.

"He's been a great captain for a long time" - Michael Hussey throws his weight behind MS Dhoni

CSK's assistant coach Michael Hussey trusts Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming to bring the team together and produce the desired results soon. He spoke in the post-game presser, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo:

"I just know Stephen Fleming, obviously, he is a great coach. And MS Dhoni… he's been a great captain for a long time as well. Ruturaj [Gaikwad] is still going to be around the team. I think they'll really try and bring this team as tight and as close together. They will make sure there's no fractures, make sure we're still sticking tight because I'm sure we're going to cop plenty of criticism from the outside and, look, we deserve it."

The defeat was also CSK's third consecutive at home. They will next face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, April 14, in an away fixture.

