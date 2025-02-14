Navnita Gautam finally opens up viral picture with Kyle Jamieson from RCB dugout in IPL 2021 [Watch]

Navnita Gautam is one of the members of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) support staff in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women's Premier League (WPL). She is India's first certified athletic therapist, and she has been with the RCB team for quite some time.

Ad

Back in IPL 2021, when Navnita was sitting in the RCB dugout during their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the UAE, the broadcasters captured a glimpse of her having a chat with RCB all-rounder Kyle Jamieson. The short clip quickly went viral.

While several fans and media publications drew it out of context, Navnita has cleared the air about the conversation now. Appearing on The Granimal Mindset podcast, Navnita said:

Ad

Trending

"He was not saying. He was showing his new New Balance shoes. I really liked your New Balance, like I love New Balance. There are not good New Balance shoes available in India, like I don't know. I don't like it."

"Whenever my parents come from Canada to India, I tell them to bring New Balance shoes. So he had New Balance. I was staring at the shoes like, 'Ye kaha se laaya hai?' I was really passionate about it. It was colorful as well," she added.

Ad

Ad

Navnita Gautam further mentioned that a lot of New Zealand cricketers had quality shoes. Hence, when Jamieson was next to her in the dugout, she had a look at his shoes.

Navnita Gautam was the 1st female support staff member in IPL history

IPL is one of the most-followed cricket tournaments in the world. While there has been female involvement in broadcasting and ownership of IPL teams, not one franchise appointed a female support staff member until the Royal Challengers Bengaluru roped in Navnita Gautam in October 2019.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Navnita joined the team as a massage therapist for IPL 2020. Soon after, she also got a deal from the women's side of RCB. She currently has more than 30,000 followers on Instagram.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news