"Navratri ke baad aana, batati hu rakshasho ka utpat kisse kahte hai"- Top 10 funny memes after SRH's crushing loss vs KKR in IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered a resounding 80-run victory against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 15th match of IPL 2025 on Thursday (April 3) at Eden Gardens. As a result, the defending champions jumped to the fifth position in the points table, while SRH slipped to the bottom.

Ad

After being asked to bat first, KKR notched up a massive total of 200/6 in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Venkatesh Iyer (60), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50), Ajinkya Rahane (38), and Rinku Singh (32). Five bowlers picked up one wicket each for SRH in the bowling department.

In reply, the SRH batting unit crumbled under the pressure of a steep chase as they were bowled out for 120 in 16.4 overs and lost the match convincingly by 80 runs. Heinrich Klaasen (33), Kamindu Mendis (27), Nitish Kumar Reddy (19), and Pat Cummins (14) were the only players to score in double digits for the SunRisers on a forgettable day. Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy picked up three wickets apiece for KKR with the ball.

Ad

Trending

Thursday's IPL 2025 encounter between KKR and SRH entertained the fans, who conveyed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the contest:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Winning by a big margin was crucial for us"- KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane after beating SRH in IPL 2025 match in Kolkata

At the post-match presentation, Kolkata skipper Ajinkya Rahane reflected on the comprehensive win against SRH, saying:

"This game was really important for us. Winning by a big margin was crucial for us. We wanted to bowl first. The toss did not go our way, we lost early wickets too. But then, the discussion was to steady it till the 11th-12th over. The last two games did not go our way but we learnt a lot from them. When Rinku and Venkatesh were batting."

Ad

Rahane added:

"We wanted to get another 50-60 runs in the last 30 balls. Those guys can play some really good shots. We had Moeen, Ramandeep and Russell waiting in the wings too. The ball gripped a bit. We had three quality spinners too. Moeen unfortunately did not get the chance to bowl. Vaibhav and Harshit set the tone up top."

LSG will host MI at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday (April 4) in the next match of IPL 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback