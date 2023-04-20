"Needed to move on as soon as he got in" - Amol Muzumdar on Riyan Parag's sluggish knock in IPL 2023 match between RR and LSG

Rajasthan Royals (RR) backed Riyan Parag to do the job for them in their run chase against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2023 match between the two sides at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 19.

Parag walked out to bat at No.6, ahead of the in-form Dhruv Jurel. Muzumdar suggested that Rajasthan made the wrong move at that crucial juncture, which ultimately cost them the game.

He pointed out that Parag was off to a slow start at a time when he was required to up the ante right from the start. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo after RR's 10-run loss, Muzumdar said:

"Riyan Parag was at three off seven at one stage. He needed to move on as soon as he got in. They could have maybe sent Dhruv Jurel up. He is in better touch. You need to know sometimes which player has got that ability and which player has got the temperament to win you the game. Jurel, in his first ball, almost crossed the line."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸: IPL



#IPL2023 #RRvsLSG Brilliant bowling from Lucknow Super Giants helps them with a win over Rajasthan Royals.📸: IPL Brilliant bowling from Lucknow Super Giants helps them with a win over Rajasthan Royals.📸: IPL#IPL2023 #RRvsLSG https://t.co/EKhqO7RRiv

Parag's poor run in the tournament continued as he remained unbeaten on 15 off 12 balls. Rajasthan failed to chase down the 155-run target, and the right-handed batter was slammed by many for his scoring rate.

"Don't have a player who can adapt and play a different role" - Amol Muzumdar on RR's batting order

Amol Muzumdar further stated that Rajasthan don't have a batter who can play the role of an anchor on tricky pitches. He mentioned that most of the players in the side rely on playing big shots.

The domestic cricket veteran emphasized the importance of hitting the ball in gaps on the Sawai Mansingh Stadium wicket, adding:

"There's something called muscle memory. Somebody like Sanju Samson is a classic case of see the ball, hit the ball. He is not worried about the consequences and is as brave as he can be. Sanju Samon, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and even Devdutt Padikkal, to that extent [are of that kind].

"They don't have a player who can adapt and play a different role on this kind of surface where you need to hit those pockets."

Rajasthan were off to an impressive start after openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal orchestrated a crucial 87-run stand at the top. However, the side lost their way after that and despite having a lot of depth in their batting order, failed to clinch victory.

Poll : 0 votes