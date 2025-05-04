Nerveless Yash Dayal traps MS Dhoni lbw for 12 in final over of nail-biting RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Yash Dayal kept his nerves to dismiss MS Dhoni in the final over of the thrilling IPL 2025 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match took place on Saturday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The left-arm seamer trapped the keeper-batter lbw with a full toss to send the CSK fans into a stunned silence at the stadium.

With 15 required off the final six deliveries, Dayal had started the over by conceding only singles off the first two deliveries. However, it was the third delivery that saw a massive turn of events. The low full-toss from over the wicket saw Dhoni play a massive swipe, but he missed the ball. The left-arm seamer let out a massive appeal. While the Super Kings' skipper went for the review, ball-tracking returned three reds.

Watch the dismissal here.

The Yellow Army still kept their hopes alive as Dayal sent down a waist-high full toss to Shivam Dube the moment he arrived at the crease. The all-rounder dispatched it for a six, and it was deemed a no ball. However, Dube failed to capitalize on the free hit, and Dayal managed to close out the game and seal a win for RCB by two runs.

"I felt I should have converted a couple of more shots" - MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni. (Image Credits: Getty)

At the post-game presentation, the Ranchi-born cricketer rued giving away too many runs in the death overs. He also praised Romario Shepherd's death-hitting abilities, but equally praised his batters. The 43-year-old said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"I felt I should have converted a couple of more shots, and ease the pressure, so I will take the blame for it. Shepherd in the death overs was excellent - whatever we were bowling, he was able to hit it for maximum runs.

"We need to practice more yorkers. More often than not, when the batters start to connect, you have to rely (on the yorkers). If you cannot nail the yorker, the low full toss is the next best (option). Batting was an area where we were slightly behind. But today, as a department, feel the batting did very well."

The victory has also propelled RCB to the top of the points table.

