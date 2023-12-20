"Never thought I'd be in this situation" - Spencer Johnson reacts after securing ₹10 crore worth deal from Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024 auction

Australian quick Spencer Johnson has admitted that he wasn't expecting anything from the IPL 2024 auction, having registered at a modest base price of ₹50 lakh. With Gujarat Titans (GT) ultimately making a winning bid of ₹10 crore for the left-arm seamer, Johnson said he never thought of finding himself in that position.

Aside from the Titans, the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) raised their paddles to secure Johnson's services. GT and Capitals were the last two teams in the reckoning, with the former ultimately roping him in.

Following the Titans' acquisition of him, the South Australian revealed that he has always doubted whether his body could handle the rigors of international cricket.

"I never thought I’d be in this situation … I wasn’t expecting anything. I felt like I had the potential, (but) it was a question of whether I could get myself right. I’ve always had that inner belief, but it was more about whether my body would let me (perform at the highest level)," he was quoted as saying by Perth Now.

Johnson turned heads after his magnificent match-winning spell for the Oval Invincibles against the Manchester Originals in The Hundred this year. He made his first international appearance during the South Africa tour and has since played two T20Is and one ODI.

"It’s a moment for my whole family" - Spencer Johnson

With the Titans already boasting of a rich legacy in just two years of participation, Johnson said he is thrilled to be part of the franchise and is looking forward to working with the celebrated support staff.

"The longer it was going, the less chance I had. It’s a moment for my whole family. They’ve been there the whole way, so for them to experience it as well, it’s pretty special. I’m very excited to be a part of Gujarat. They’ve played in two (IPL) finals already. They’ve got an unbelievable list and unbelievable support staff," he explained.

The Titans won the IPL title in their debut campaign in 2022 and finished runners-up in the following season.

