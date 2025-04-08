Nicholas Pooran clobbers Andre Russell for 24 Runs In 1 over during KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants' wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran took apart his West Indian teammate Andre Russell's bowling in the IPL 2025 game against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday at Eden Gardens. Pooran hammered 24 runs off the Jamaican's over, laced with three fours and two sixes, leaving Russell dumbfounded.

The over began with the left-handed batter getting a top edge as Harshit Rana misfielded while coming across from deep fine leg, giving away four runs. Russell followed up with a dot ball but conceded another boundary through the deep square leg region to bring up the 200 for the Super Giants.

The fourth delivery saw Pooran hammer his 150th IPL six with a powerful pull, followed by another boundary. With Russell delivering a slot ball, the southpaw took full toll and hammered it straight down the ground.

Nicholas Pooran, who is holding the Orange Cap currently, brought up his half-century off only 21 balls. The 2025 edition has seen the 29-year-old compile scores of 75, 70, 44, 12 and 87*, signalling his prolific form this season.

Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh lift Lucknow Super Giants to their second-highest IPL total

Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh. (Credits: IPL X)

With Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh providing the visiting side with another breezy start by stitching an opening partnership of 99 in 10.2 overs, they had set up the game for the remaining batters to come. Marsh, who is currently second in the list of highest run-getters, hammered five maximums and six fours with his 48-ball 81.

Markram chipped in with 47 off 28 balls with four fours and a couple of sixes as the Super Giants amassed 238/3 in 20 overs. It is their second-highest total behind the 257 they clobbered against the Punjab Kings in 2023.

Four out of the six Knight Riders' bowlers went for well over 10 runs per over. Harshit Rana, who was the pick of the bowlers with a couple of wickets, leaked 51 in his four overs.

Both sides are coming off wins in their previous matches and will look to keep the winning run going.

