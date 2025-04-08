Nicholas Pooran clobbers Andre Russell for 24 Runs In 1 over during KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Apr 08, 2025 19:01 IST
2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Nicholas Pooran. (Image Credits: Getty)

Lucknow Super Giants' wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran took apart his West Indian teammate Andre Russell's bowling in the IPL 2025 game against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday at Eden Gardens. Pooran hammered 24 runs off the Jamaican's over, laced with three fours and two sixes, leaving Russell dumbfounded.

Ad

The over began with the left-handed batter getting a top edge as Harshit Rana misfielded while coming across from deep fine leg, giving away four runs. Russell followed up with a dot ball but conceded another boundary through the deep square leg region to bring up the 200 for the Super Giants.

The fourth delivery saw Pooran hammer his 150th IPL six with a powerful pull, followed by another boundary. With Russell delivering a slot ball, the southpaw took full toll and hammered it straight down the ground.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Nicholas Pooran, who is holding the Orange Cap currently, brought up his half-century off only 21 balls. The 2025 edition has seen the 29-year-old compile scores of 75, 70, 44, 12 and 87*, signalling his prolific form this season.

Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh lift Lucknow Super Giants to their second-highest IPL total

Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh. (Credits: IPL X)
Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh. (Credits: IPL X)

With Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh providing the visiting side with another breezy start by stitching an opening partnership of 99 in 10.2 overs, they had set up the game for the remaining batters to come. Marsh, who is currently second in the list of highest run-getters, hammered five maximums and six fours with his 48-ball 81.

Ad

Markram chipped in with 47 off 28 balls with four fours and a couple of sixes as the Super Giants amassed 238/3 in 20 overs. It is their second-highest total behind the 257 they clobbered against the Punjab Kings in 2023.

Four out of the six Knight Riders' bowlers went for well over 10 runs per over. Harshit Rana, who was the pick of the bowlers with a couple of wickets, leaked 51 in his four overs.

Both sides are coming off wins in their previous matches and will look to keep the winning run going.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी