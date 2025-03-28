Nitish Reddy throws his helmet in frustration after getting out for 32 in SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]  

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Nitish Reddy threw his helmet in frustration as he walked back to the dressing room after his dismissal in the seventh match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The game was played on Thursday, March 27, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The 21-year-old came in at No. 4 but never seemed to find his rhythm during his time at the crease. The right-hander was dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi off the very first delivery of the 15th over in SRH’s innings.

Bishnoi bowled a full-length delivery. Nitish attempted to hit it out of the park but missed, with the ball striking the middle stump. He scored 32 off 28 balls, including two fours. On his way back to the dressing room, he appeared frustrated and threw his helmet.

Fans can watch the video here:

After being asked to bat, SRH lost Abhishek Sharma (6) and Ishan Kishan (0) off consecutive deliveries to Shardul Thakur in the third over. Travis Head, who was dropped twice, went on to score 47 off 28 balls. Nitish made 32, while Heinrich Klaasen was run out for 26 off 17 balls.

Towards the end, Aniket Verma (36 off 13) and Pat Cummins (18 off 4) played brilliant cameos, helping SRH finish at 190/9 after 20 overs. Shardul claimed four wickets for LSG.

Fifties from Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran set up LSG's first win in IPL 2025

Chasing a target of 191, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lost Aiden Markram (1) in the second over, dismissed by Mohammad Shami. However, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran launched an onslaught, adding 116 runs off just 43 balls for the second wicket.

Pooran blasted 70 off 26 balls, including six fours and as many sixes, while Marsh made a valuable 52 off 31 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes. In the final stages, Abdul Samad remained unbeaten on 22 off eight balls, leading LSG to a five-wicket victory with 23 balls to spare.

