"No captaincy, no performance" - Fans react as Suryakumar Yadav scores 7 off 3 balls vs SRH in IPL 2023 

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav failed with the bat against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday, April 18.

The right-handed batter scored seven runs off three balls before getting caught by SRH skipper Aiden Markram, who took an acrobatic catch in the mid-off region off Marco Jansen’s bowling.

Yadav’s dismissal helped Jansen reduce MI to 95/3 in 12.5 overs, having dismissed Ishan Kishan earlier in the same over.

Fans drew mixed reactions to Suryakumar Yadav’s lean patch with the bat. One user tweeted:

“Suryakumar Yadav's motto - "No captaincy, no performance".

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

SPORTSBUZZINFO @Sportsbuzinfo



#SuryakumarYadav #SRHvMI Bhai Suryakumar Yadav ko bolo mandir jane jab se mba chaiwala se mila hai panauti lag gaya hai ki Bhai Suryakumar Yadav ko bolo mandir jane jab se mba chaiwala se mila hai panauti lag gaya hai ki😭#SuryakumarYadav #SRHvMI

Prateek Bhat @PrateekS2

#SRHvMI #IPL2023 twitter.com/PrateekS2/stat… Prateek Bhat @PrateekS2

#IPL2023 #MIvCSK All that hype on Suryakumar Yadav over the last year or so, and for what?He is yet to prove himself against a top opposition or when it is not a dead rubber. He is nowhere close to being worthy of all that hype in T20s, let alone making a case for ODIs or Tests. All that hype on Suryakumar Yadav over the last year or so, and for what?He is yet to prove himself against a top opposition or when it is not a dead rubber. He is nowhere close to being worthy of all that hype in T20s, let alone making a case for ODIs or Tests.#IPL2023 #MIvCSK Suryakumar Yadav making a strong case for being the most overrated Indian cricketer ever Suryakumar Yadav making a strong case for being the most overrated Indian cricketer ever#SRHvMI #IPL2023 twitter.com/PrateekS2/stat… https://t.co/R5a5S0Wk1w

` @kurkureter



- Suryakumar Yadav There is a lot of difference between IPL & T20i, in T20is you only 1-2 strong teams but in IPL all the teams are strong, it's very difficult to score runs in IPL as compared to T20i, that's why you see my T20i strike is 175 but only 138 in IPL (big laugh)- Suryakumar Yadav There is a lot of difference between IPL & T20i, in T20is you only 1-2 strong teams but in IPL all the teams are strong, it's very difficult to score runs in IPL as compared to T20i, that's why you see my T20i strike is 175 but only 138 in IPL (big laugh)- Suryakumar Yadav 🎤 https://t.co/BtH3GPW9bp

It’s worth mentioning that Suryakumar Yadav has flopped with the bat in five out of his last six IPL innings, returning with scores of 0, 15, 1, 0, and 7.

The 32-year-old's best outing came when he led his side against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the last game, scoring 43 off 25 balls. MI won that game by five wickets.

Yadav’s lean patch with the bat began during Australia's tour of India, where he registered three consecutive golden ducks in as many ODIs. The visitors won the series 2-1.

Suryakumar Yadav's MI set a 193-run target for SRH

A clinical batting performance from Cameron Green helped Mumbai Indians (MI) post 192/5 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Green registered his maiden IPL half-century, scoring an unbeaten 64 off just 40 balls, including two sixes and six boundaries.

Ishan Kishan (38 off 31 balls) and Tilak Verma (37 off 27 deliveries) also chipped in with the bat. Captain Rohit Sharma and Tim David also contributed 28 and 16 runs, respectively.

For SRH, Marco Jansen scalped two wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan settled with one wicket apiece.

SunRisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, and T Natarajan.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, and Jason Behrendorff.

Follow SRH vs MI live score updates here.

Poll : 0 votes