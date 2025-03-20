No match bans for captains over slow over-rates in IPL 2025: Reports

In a meeting held by the BCCI along with the captains of the 10 IPL franchises today, March 20, it has been reportedly decided that captains will not bear the brunt for slow over rates by the team. The meeting also had other agendas which included the use of saliva on the ball.

In order to ensure matches concluded on time, the BCCI introduced a rule where the captain will be penalized whenever there is a slow over rate. After three offenses, the captain of the side was to be banned for one game. Rishabh Pant was the first captain missing the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru last year owing to three offenses. Hardik Pandya, captain of Mumbai Indians (MI), will miss the IPL 2025 season opener against Chennai Super Kings as a result of the third offense he has committed during MI's last league game.

As per Cricbuzz, the captain of the side will be penalized with demerit points but will not be banned for a game. The first offense will see the captain being punished with a demerit point and a fine of 25-75% of the deduction from match fees. A level 2 offense will see the captain handed four demerit points. For every four demerit points collected, the match referee can impose a penalty in the form of a 100 percent fine or in additional demerit points which could potentially lead to a match ban in the future but not immediately, like the previous rules.

A second ball is to be provided to counter the impact of dew

As per Cricbuzz, a second new ball will be provided to both teams at the start of the 11th over. This provision has been enforced to counter the impact of dew on games, which could favor the sides batting second.

The BCCI has also reportedly lifted the ban on the use of saliva on the ball starting this season. The rule had been implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

