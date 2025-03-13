"No one is even talking about him" - Aakash Chopra on the opportunity for SunRisers Hyderabad player in IPL 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that IPL 2025 presents a great opportunity for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) recruit Ishan Kishan. He pointed out that the wicketkeeper-batter no longer seems to be in discussion for a place in the Indian squad.

Kishan, who lost his BCCI central contract last year, doesn't seem to be in the Indian selectors' thoughts. Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Sanju Samson have been preferred over him as wicketkeeper-batters across the three formats.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener named Kishan as the SunRisers Hyderabad player with the greatest opportunity in IPL 2025.

"The biggest opportunity is for Ishan Kishan. For whatever reason, he has just completely disappeared from the radar. It seems like no one is talking about him or understanding his importance. He even went and played the Ranji Trophy, and scored runs there, he is doing everything, but no one is even talking about him," he said (9:20).

Chopra pointed out that the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter is among the few players who have scored an ODI double-century.

"He has got an ODI double century. How many people have scored a double century in ODIs, and this guy has done that. This guy has the ability to hit sixes and to change gears and bat," he observed.

Ishan Kishan smashed 210 runs off 131 deliveries against Bangladesh in December 2022. Despite that knock, he lost his place in the Indian XI, with Shubman Gill being preferred over him as an opener, and subsequently fell out of favor across all formats.

"Why did you pick him to bat at No. 3?" - Aakash Chopra on SunRisers Hyderabad's acquisition of Ishan Kishan in IPL 2025 auction

The SunRisers Hyderabad bought Ishan Kishan for ₹11.25 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. [P/C: Getty]

While expressing surprise over the SunRisers Hyderabad's decision to acquire Ishan Kishan as a potential No. 3 batter in the IPL 2025 auction, Aakash Chopra noted that it's still a massive opportunity for the former Mumbai Indians (MI) opener.

"Personally, I was a little surprised why he was picked. Why did you pick him to bat at No. 3? He is an opener, so allow him to open. However, there is no place as an opener. So Ishan Kishan will have to bat away from his preferred spot, which is not ideal in T20 cricket, but this is a great opportunity," he said (9:50) in the same video.

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that Kishan could come into the Indian side reckoning if he performs well at the No. 3 position in IPL 2025.

"You can come in reckoning once again. A keeper-batter who can open or bat in the top order, that is beautiful. Gautam (Gambhir) is anyway saying that they are all bogeys in a train, everyone has to go to the same destination, and it doesn't make a difference whether a bogey is in front or at the back. That basically means batting order does not exist in Indian cricket anymore," Chopra elaborated.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that India head coach Gautam Gambhir is looking for players who are prepared to bat anywhere in the batting order. He added that, in such a scenario, Kishan could push for a place in the Indian side even if he does well at No. 3, a position he is not accustomed to.

