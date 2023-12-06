“No power in my locality for more than 30 hours” – Ravichandran Ashwin shares update on Chennai floods

Ravichandran Ashwin recently opened up on the dire situation in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu. The star Indian cricketer shared that there was a power cut in his locality for over 30 hours, as the floods continued to affect normal day-to-day lives.

The flood in Chennai comes days after Cyclone Michaung, which led to heavy downpours, with water levels rising to danger levels. The natural disaster has reportedly claimed the lives of 17 people.

According to the police, 10 incidents of drowning and electrocution have been reported. The SDRF and NDRF have been deployed in the state for relief and rescue operations.

In a huge relief to Chennai, the Indian Meteorological Department confirmed that the cyclone has weakened into a deep depression over the central coast of Andra Pradesh.

Ashwin has been active on social media throughout the ongoing natural disaster by asking people to stay safe indoors.

Ashwin shared pictures of submerged cars due to Chennai flood and wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

“No power in my locality for more than 30 hours too. Guess that's the case in many places. Not sure what options we have.”

On the professional front, Ravichandran Ashwin has been picked in India’s squad for the upcoming two Tests against South Africa. The opening Test will be played in Centurion, starting from December 26.

The off-spinner, however, didn’t find a place in India's squad for three ODIs despite being part of the 2023 World Cup, where he played a solitary game against Australia.

Ravichandran Ashwin retained by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been retained by Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of IPL 2024 auction. Overall, the Jaipur-based franchise retained 17 players for the upcoming season. RR will enter the auction with ₹14.5 crore.

Retained Players: Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan (T), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Jos Buttler, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Rathore, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yashaswi Jaiswal, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Released Players: Abdul P A, Akash Vashisht, Jason Holder, Joe Root, K.C Cariappa, K.M. Asif, Kuldip Yadav, Murugan Ashwin, and Obed Mccoy.