"Nothing to report here" - Mumbai Indians takes a dig at Punjab Kings after beating them in the reverse fixture

Mumbai Indians' official Twitter handle took a dig at the Punjab Kings after smashing the hosts by six wickets on Thursday at the I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The Mumbai Indians' Twitter account said there was nothing to report as it was only a cricket match.

The tweet was in reference to Punjab Kings' 13-run victory over the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium earlier in the season when Arshdeep Singh broke the middle stump twice in the final over. Following the win, the Kings tagged Mumbai Police's official Twitter handle, reporting a crime sarcastically.

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan



Nothing to report here. We just played a game of cricket in Mohali and a team was beaten here. You guys have important matters to take care of. Thank you for your services as always 🫡



#OneFamily #PBKSvMI #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #TATAIPL To all Police departments,Nothing to report here. We just played a game of cricket in Mohali and a team was beaten here. You guys have important matters to take care of. Thank you for your services as always 🫡 To all Police departments,Nothing to report here. We just played a game of cricket in Mohali and a team was beaten here. You guys have important matters to take care of. Thank you for your services as always 🫡 🇮🇳💙#OneFamily #PBKSvMI #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #TATAIPL

Mumbai Indians' tweet read as below:

"To all Police departments,

Nothing to report here. We just played a game of cricket in Mohali and a team was beaten here. You guys have important matters to take care of. Thank you for your services as always."

While Mumbai's bowlers leaked 214 after winning the toss, they chased down the total comfortably. The hosts built the total significantly on the back of an unbroken 119-run stand between Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone, with the latter top-scoring with 82* off 42.

Fifites from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav propel Mumbai Indians to consecutive wins in IPL 2023

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. (Credits: Twitter)

The visiting side didn't start their chase well, losing Rohit Sharma in the very first over of the run-chase. Cameron Green and Ishan Kishan stabilized the innings, with the former falling in the final over of the powerplay after a 54-run partnership.

However, the partnership between Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav sealed the game for MI. The pair added 116 with Ishan slamming 75 off 41, while Surya delivered a stroke-filled 66 off 31. However, the duo were dismissed in consecutive overs, which put the team in a spot of bother.

Nevertheless, Tim David and Tilak Varma completed the formalities to secure a fifth win of the season for Mumbai. Kishan earned the Player of the Match for his best knock of this edition.

Poll : 0 votes