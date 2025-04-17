“Now even my sister has started coaching me” - PBKS star on opens up on how his family bonds over cricket amid IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) star pacer Arshdeep Singh recently opened up on how his family bonds with him over cricket. He is a vital member of the Punjab team, who are doing well in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.
Arshdeep appeared on the show 'Kandid with Kings', hosted by Sahiba Bali, which was put up on the Punjab Kings' YouTube page. During the conversation, the PBKS bowler revealed funny incidents about how his family bonds and schools him over cricket.
He said that his mother didn't use to watch a lot of cricket but now gave him tips whenever he gets hit for a six. The pacer also spoke about how his father and sister, revealing:
"My mom used to not watch cricket a lot but now when someone hits me for a six my mom tells me why did you not put a wide yorker. My dad used to play before. Now also he plays corporate matches on Saturdays and Sundays so the competition is there with him. There is a lot of coaching at home.
"Now even my sister has started coaching me. I put a video where I was dancing. I was dancing on the boundary as some song was playing. I was engaging he crowd. My sister scolded me for that. She told me you are dancing and then getting hit for sixes, you need to get serious." (8:39)
PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh about not following his diet plan
During the same conversation, Arshdeep was also asked about his dietary habits. The PBKS pacer revealed that while he does have a dietician and planned diet in place, he does not follow it.
"I have a dietician and there is a diet plan as well. But I do not follow it. As a Punjabi I feel that you only think of enjoying life as much as you can by eating in your good days, as much you can fill and eat," he said. (10:17)
PBKS have won four out of their six matches with just two defeats so far in IPL 2025. They will next play Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday, April 18, after their thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the last match.
As far as the left-arm pacer is concerned, he has picked up eight wickets in six matches so far.
