“Ok Mr Nags” – Yuzvendra Chahal reacts hilariously to RCB's Danish Sait after IPL 2024 auction

Rajasthan Royals (RR) ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has reacted hilariously to comedian Danish Sait of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on X.

Sait, a social media influencer, pointed out that RCB have boosted their chances of winning the IPL 2024 season by purchasing Yash Dayal while making his reference to the popular movie KGF. The abbreviation also stands for (Virat) Kohli, Glenn (Maxwell), and Faf (du Plessis).

Sait wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

“So, we have KGF and Yash. That’s all. Ee Sala Cup Namde (This year's Cup is only ours).”

Chahal responded with eyes and a beaming face with smiling eyes emojis:

“Ok Mr Nags”

Chahal has played 113 IPL games for RCB, picking up 139 wickets at an economy rate of 7.58. The leg-spinner left Bangalore to join the Rajasthan Royals during the 2022 auction.

RCB spends big Alzarri Joseph and Yash Dayal at IPL 2024 auction

The Royal Challengers Bangalore spend the big bucks for Alzarri Joseph and Yash Dayal during the IPL 2024 auction, which raised many eyebrows. They bought Joseph for ₹11.5 crore after a bidding war. Meanwhile, Dayal was purchased for ₹5 crore.

Dayal, in particular, was a surprise buy for such a high amount. One performance of his went viral for the wrong reason after he failed to defend 28 runs off the last five balls while playing for Gujarat Titans against Kolkata Knight Riders last season.

Rinku Singh slammed five consecutive sixes to register a historic win for KKR. Dayal finished with two scalps in five games. He, however, bagged 11 wickets in nine games when GT became champions in 2022. On the other hand, Joseph has played 19 IPL games, bagging 20 wickets at an economy rate of 9.19.

RCB's other acquisitions were Lockie Ferguson (₹2 crore), Tom Curran (₹1.5 crore), Swapnil Singh, and Saurav Chauhan (both ₹20 lakh). The Bangalore-based franchise are yet to win the IPL trophy. They failed to qualify for the knockout stage last season.

RCB full squad for IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

